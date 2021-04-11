It’s been awhile since we’ve written about book recommendations, and our New Book section is absolutely bursting with shiny materials just waiting to be checked out. Whether you want a book to relax on the porch with, or something to help guide you through your spring to-do list (after all, it’s time to build those raised beds, begin that landscaping project, clean your grout and organize your basement …), we’ve got you covered.
Our mystery collection is — and has always been — extremely popular! If you’re a fan of crime mysteries, Donna Leon continues to thrill with “Transient Desires,” the 30th (30th!) novel in her Commissario Brunetti series. For those interested in a good ol’ murder mystery, Peter Swanson’s “Every Vow You Break” is full of the kinds of twists and turns that keep you on the literal edge of your seat. For something even darker, check out “The Lost Village” by Camilla Sten, a disturbingly dark and creepy read that has been named a Most Anticipated Book by Goodreads, Publishers Weekly, and more.
There are some truly fascinating new nonfiction books, especially for those interested in animal life. In “A Most Remarkable Creature,” Jonathan Meiburg investigates the Caracara, intensely curious and exceptionally intelligent birds of prey that Charles Darwin was equally astonished by back in 1833. Birders (and non-birders!) will appreciate “A World on the Wing” by Scott Weidensaul, an exploration of the migratory patterns of birds that has been described by numerous sources as a “page-turner.” Along this same theme, “Beloved Beasts” by Michelle Nijhuis provides a history of the conservation movement that is both comprehensive and utterly engaging.
A few outliers that didn’t fit neatly in a category but are still worth mentioning: “Laundry Love” by Patric Richardson is perhaps the most engrossing (and maybe the ONLY engrossing) book about a chore that is almost universally disliked. Give it a try! I’ve also been looking forward to “The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes” by food editor Sam Sifton, a collection of no-fuss, non-recipes that will encourage you to try your hand at improvisational cooking. I also highly recommend “This is the Fire” by Don Lemon, a thoughtful, passionate, and important discussion about racism — both historic and ongoing — in America.
Looking for something tailored more to your personal interests? Visit our website at www.westerlylibrary.org/recommendations, fill out a brief form, and we’ll email you a curated list of recommendations! We also update our Staff Picks page on the website monthly, so browse through it for up-to-date suggestions. And — of course — if you’re in the library you can choose books from one of our many displays, or find a staff member and ask them for recommendations! We’re here to help.
Top requested books
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
2. “Win” by Harlan Coben
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
4. “21st Birthday” by James Patterson
5. “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline
6. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles
7. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
8. “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford
9. “Send for Me” by Lauren Fox
10. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci
Top requested DVDs
1. “News of the World”
2. “Wonder Woman 1984”
3. “Minari”
4. “Promising Young Woman”
5. “The Little Things”
6. “The Undoing”
7. “Shadow in the Cloud”
8. “Palm Springs”
9. “The Marksman”
10. “Soul”
This week
MONDAY — 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Career Chat – Starting to think about what you’d like for a job/career? Chat with us (virtually) about resources that can help! Contact teens@westerlylibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY — 1-2 p.m., Virtual Afternoon Book Discussion – New members are welcome! This month, we will meet on Zoom to discuss “News of the World” by Paulette Jiles. Email Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:15 a.m., Hora de Cuentos (Bilingual Storytime) - Join Señor David, once a month, for a fun and interactive bilingual storytime! To watch, please visit our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top; 12:30-2 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – Join us on Zoom for help with your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-5:45 p.m., Couch to 5k Run Club – If you’re interested in training to run or walk a 5k race, this group may be for you! We meet at the fountain in Wilcox Park for a socially-distanced group run, following the C25k® training plan. Check out the video on our YouTube Channel for more information, and join our Facebook Group for updates, accountability, and more; 6-7 p.m., Virtual Cookbook Club: Dine and Discuss – We’ll be preparing and (virtually) sharing recipes from “The Little Library Cookbook” by Kate Young, and “Voracious” by Cara Nicoletti. Contact awagner@westerlylibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY — 11a.m.-12 p.m., (Virtual) Older Adult Hour – In this virtual program, we’ll talk about resources, programs, and services in and around Westerly that you may not have heard of. This week, we will be joined by Sarah Cote and Suzanne Francis, who will discuss the Westerly Village, a community of mutual support forming in Westerly. Register on our website www.westerlylibrary.org; 4-4:45 p.m., Teen Jackbox Games – Join your teen librarians to play some fun and weird virtual games on your computer, smart phone, or tablet. Email teens@westerlylibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff, as each week, we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
