The American Library Association (ALA) has celebrated National Library Week since 1958 as a way of recognizing the contributions of libraries and their staff and to highlight the many resources they provide. This year, National Library Week takes place from April 4-10, and the theme is “Welcome to Your Library” — because whether you’re old or young, into historical books or humorous audiobooks, joining us virtually or in-person … YOU are welcome at the library.
If you haven’t stopped by the library in a while, there’s literally no time like the present! If you sign up for a library card (or renew an expired card) this week, you’ll receive a voucher for a free small coffee or Spindrift beverage from Coy Café. Have grossly overdue books, or fines on your account? Please come and visit us! Overdue materials from the last year do not incur any fines, so you won’t be charged (or glared at, I promise!) for bringing in that paperback you checked out last April. If you have older fines from lost materials (again, no judgment ... welcome to my ENTIRE childhood) come and talk to us! We want everyone to enjoy our library, and will work with you to lower the fines and start a payment plan. As long as you are contributing to the plan, you will once again have full access to our materials and resources.
If you’re in the building, take a look at our completed Collaborative Art Project, hanging on the first floor. We invited members of the community to decorate large puzzle pieces to represent what the library means to them, and boy did they deliver! This fun masterpiece is a beautiful representation of our great community, and our library, and we’re excited to share it with you. While you’re here, grab a calendar and check out our upcoming events, like the Couch to 5k Run Club (starting next week), our virtual author talks, Community Voices series, or one of the many gardening programs we have this Spring.
If you’re able, give us a hand! We have a matching gift challenge in effect for National Library Week and we need your help to reach our goal! Three generous donors have pledged to contribute $250 each if we are able to secure 250 donations during the week. We are asking the community to support Westerly Library and Wilcox Park with a donation in any amount and help us reach our goal and earn the matching gift. The theme of this campaign is “High Five Your Library” and donors who support the effort will be recognized on “high five” hand cut-outs, which will be on display around the circulation desk throughout National Library Week. Everyone is invited to participate and to encourage friends to pitch in as well. Donations can be made in person (there is a beautiful donation box crafted by our very own Tim Hayes, technology and innovation coordinator, at the Circulation Desk), online at https://westerlylibrary.org/supportus, or by mail. Every dollar counts!
Thank you, always, for your ongoing support.
Top requested books
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
2. “Win” by Harlan Coben
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
4. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
5. “21st Birthday” by James Patterson
6. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles
7. “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline
8. “Send for Me” by Lauren Fox
9. “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner
10. “Red Book” by James Patterson
Top requested DVDs
1. “News of the World”
2. “Wonder Woman 1984”
3. “Minari”
4. “Promising Young Woman”
5. “The Undoing”
6. “The Little Things”
7. “Shadow in the Cloud”
8. “Our Friend”
9. “Palm Springs”
10. “Soul”
This week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Kids April Take & Make Crafts – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote in the Children’s room. One per child, please; 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Teen Take & Make Craft and Video – Come and grab a craft kit from the Teen Space, and check out YouTube Channel after 3pm to see how it’s done!
TUESDAY — The library will open at 1pm due to staff development. 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 12:30-2 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – Join us on Zoom for help with your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 4-4:15 p.m., Family Game Night: 60 Second Challenge – Go to our Westerly Library and Wilcox Park YouTube channel to get this month’s directions on how to play and earn family winner bragging rights; 5-5:45 p.m., Couch to 5k Run Club – If you’re interested in training to run or walk a 5k race, this group may be for you! We meet at the fountain in Wilcox Park for a socially-distanced group run, following the C25k® training plan. Check out the video on our YouTube Channel for more information, and join our Facebook Group for updates, accountability, and more; 5-6 p.m. Virtual Opening Reception: A Year in the Life – The Frank Olean Center presents “A Year in the Life: Artists Reflect on 2020” at the Westerly Library’s Hoxie Gallery with a special virtual reception via the Olean Center’s Facebook. This exhibit will be on display in the Hoxie Gallery for viewing until Friday, April 30th; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Community Voices: History in Balance Series – Nancy Steenburg and Liz Kading tell the story of Venture Smith in this virtual presentation. Registration is required. Please register on our website by Tuesday, April 6th. You will receive a Zoom invitation the morning of the program.
THURSDAY — 4-4:45 p.m., April is National Poetry Month (Teen Program) – Join us on Zoom as we talk all things poetry! Learn some classics, find new favorites, and share your own work. Email teens@westerlylibrary.org to register; 6-7 p.m., Virtual Author Talk – Martha Hall Kelly will join us to discuss her upcoming book “Sunflower Sisters”, and will later answer questions from the audience. Registration is required for this event. Please register by Wednesday, April 7th. You will receive a Zoom invitation the morning of the program.
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff, as each week, we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
