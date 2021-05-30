Westerly Library and Wilcox Park is known for many things: the sprawling park, the striking architecture, the (ahem) amazingly friendly and knowledgeable staff … but above all else, there is one thing that we have been known as since our very conception: a war memorial, commemorating the soldiers who fought in the Civil War.
In the words of Sally Coy, a librarian of legendary status and director of the library for 30 years: “From 1865 on, there had been considerable agitation in Town for a Civil War Memorial, but nothing was done about it until 1889-90, when a sketch of the proposed monument was made and nearly one thousand dollars was raised to erect such a memorial ... but there the project rested.” It wasn’t until 1891 that it finally got off the ground, when Stephen Wilcox donated $10,000 plus a plot of land on Dixon House Square to be used as a Civil War memorial and public library, so long as the community raised an additional $25,000 to match his gift — a proposition that was met with an immediate and enthusiastic response from the public.
Sadly, Stephen Wilcox passed away the year before the building was completed, but his vision of a “living war memorial” became a reality in August of 1894, when Westerly Library opened to the public. In addition to a library, gymnasium, and bowling alley, the building provided quarters for the Grand Army of the Republic, including the gorgeous auditorium where they held their meetings. This same group played an integral role in making Memorial Day a national holiday by establishing “Decoration Day” in 1868; initially, this was a day to honor Civil War soldiers by decorating their graves, but it gradually came to include those who died in all American wars, and became known — as it is today — as Memorial Day.
Though many changes have been made to our building over the last 130 years, Westerly Library and Wilcox Park continues to uphold the memory of the heroic soldiers who sacrificed their lives while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Today, we encourage you to take some time to remember these brave men and women as well. Stop by the war memorial on the intersection of Grove Avenue and Granite Street, or take a moment of silence in the park. The library itself is closed today for the holiday, but please visit us tomorrow to check out a book or movie that recognizes brave military personnel, and to take in the beautiful building that Stephen Wilcox and the people of Westerly created — a living, and lasting, memorial.
Top requested books
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
4. “Win” by Harlan Coben
5. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand
6. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci
7. “21st Birthday” by James Patterson
8. “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline
9. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner
10. “The Good Sister” by Sally Hepworth
Top requested DVDs
1. “Minari”
2. “The Father”
3. “Promising Young Woman”
4. “The Little Things”
5. “French Exit”
6. “Raya and the Last Dragon”
7. “The Marksman”
8. “Judas and the Black Messiah”
9. “The Courier ”
10. “Nobody”
This week
MONDAY — The library will be closed for Memorial Day.
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us every Tuesday for a beginner-friendly yoga practice on the YMCA side of the park. Please bring a yoga mat, a towel, a water bottle, and a mask to wear on your way to/from your mat. Contact Chelsea at chbluebirdyoga@gmail.com with any questions; 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Teen Pride: Craft to Go – Promote anti-hate artwork in your library by painting a PRIDE POSTER! We’ll provide all the supplies, which can be picked up in the Teen Space on a first come, first served basis; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Gus Moran Art Exhibit – Check out the work of local artist Gus Moran! His pieces can be viewed in the Hoxie Gallery through the month of June during library hours; 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This 30 minute Essentrics/Classical Stretch class is a full body workout in which you will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mask, mat, bath towel, and water. The class meets on the YMCA side of the park, adjacent to the stairs (weather permitting); 12:30-2 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – Join us on Zoom for help with your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 4-4:15 p.m., Family Game Night: 60 Second Challenge – Go to our Westerly Library and Wilcox Park YouTube page to get this month’s directions on how to play and earn family winner bragging rights; 5:30-7 p.m., Couch to 5k Run Club: Race Day! – For our last meetup, we’re running a real 5k at the Westerly Track and Athletic Club’s Summer Fun Run! We’ll meet at 65 Atlantic Avenue, and the race starts at 6:15pm. Contact Cassie at cskobrak@westerlylibrary.org with questions!
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff, as each week, we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
SATURDAY — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Picnic in the Park | Fundraiser – Join us for a picnic in the park! Registration for a family of 4 is $75, which includes a reusable tote stuffed full of food from local restaurants, beverages, dessert, and even games and surprises for the kids. This family-friendly event is sure to sell out, and advanced registration is required! Visit westerlylibrary.org/picnic to register today.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
