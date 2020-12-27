Four more sleeps ’til New Year’s Day! Which means the dreaded term “New Year’s Resolution” is trending, and you might be feeling obligated to come up with one (or nine) of your own. Instead, I invite you to join me in celebrating National Hobby Month this January. Let’s try something new this year!
Some research studies have shown that people with hobbies are less likely to suffer from extreme stress or depression. To really maximize these health benefits, why not start meditation or yoga as a hobby?! On Jan. 20, join us on Zoom for “Start the New Year with Meditation” with Arlene Samsel. You’ll learn the basics of meditation, and how it can help bring joy and relaxation to your life. We also — obviously — have books on the subject, from Dan Harris’s bestselling “Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics” to “Walking Meditation: Easy Steps to Mindfulness” by Nguyen Anh-Huong.
Cooking is a fun, practical, and delicious hobby! Bread-making saw a surge in popularity at the beginning of the pandemic (remember the great flour shortage of 2020?), but if you haven’t tried it yet we have plenty of books on the subject. If you really want to impress your family, try “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” with Julia Child, or learn a fancy new technique like how to “Sous Vide at Home” with Lisa Q. Fetterman. Don’t forget to join our Virtual Cookbook Club to show off your creations and share your recipes!
Every Tuesday you can join our Knit and Crochet Group on Zoom to dabble in the yarn arts. On Saturdays, our Adult Writers Workshop members meet to share their work and give feedback. Whether you’ve been working on a manuscript for years or haven’t written a thing since high school, the group welcomes you! For more hands-on projects, check out our YouTube channel, where you can find library-created tutorials on everything from kid-friendly recipes to adult crafts to Bullet Journaling for beginners.
There’s no better time than now to get started with genealogy; Ancestry Library Edition, which is normally available only within the library building, can be accessed remotely until at least the end of March. You can use this, along with the free version of Ancestry.com, to research your lineage and build your family tree. We’re working on a series of tutorial videos to get your started, so keep your eye out in the coming weeks.
If you just want to learn something new or expand your skillset, take a look at the Virtual Resources page on our website. You can watch lectures from Yale College on Open Yale Courses, get started with web development using Udemy, or learn a new language with Mango Languages. The options are endless, but one thing is for certain: whether you want to learn to brew beer, read tarot cards, or make the perfect sourdough starter from scratch, the library has what you need to get started.
Happy New Year!
Top requested books
- 1. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
- 2. “Daylight” by David Baldacci
- 3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
- 4. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
- 5. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly
- 6. “The Searcher” by Tana French
- 7. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
- 8. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child
- 9. “Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand
- 10. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult
Top requested DVDs
- 1. “The Crown Season 3”
- 2. “Tenet”
- 3. “Outlander: Season 5”
- 4. “The Irishman”
- 5. “Yellowstone Season 3”
- 6. “The War with Grandpa”
- 7. “Star Trek. Picard. Season 1”
- 8. “Mulan (2020)”
- 9. “Honest Thief”
- 10. “Unhinged”
This week
MONDAY — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Teen Take & Make – Come grab a craft from the teen space! Supplies are limited, one per teen please. Check out and subscribe to our YouTube channel next Monday to watch us complete the craft; 12-12:30 p.m., Build a Buddy (FULL) – Participants will join us for a fun story and make a furry friend; 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Year in Review – Join us on the Kahoot app to recap some of the major events of the year and play some trivia to see how much you remember from the past 12 months! Contact teens@westerlylibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY — 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Winter Slime Kids Grab’n’Go Craft – Come grab a bag of supplies from the Kid’s tote that will be located in the Children’s Room, then follow along with the instructional video on our YouTube Channel; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 12-12:45 p.m., Virtual Paint Party with Mermaid Masterpiece (Ages 5+) – The first 25 pre-registrants will receive a bag of supplies to follow along and create their own masterpiece! Register on our website www.westerlylibrary.org.
THURSDAY — The library will be closing at 1:00 p.m. for New Year’s Eve.
FRIDAY — The library will be closed for New Year’s Day.
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.