Forgive me if I repeat myself here, but since I moved to Rhode Island many years ago, I have definitely fallen in love with the beauty and history of this lovely little state. I came upon a fun book called “You Know You’re in Rhode Island When …” by Ryder Windham. Some of the tidbits he describes include houses that look like tin cans (Quonset Huts) or you find America’s oldest indoor shopping mall (Arcade Providence).
It is not all about quirkiness. I remember going to the RISD Museum several years ago and being very impressed with a silver writing desk. Let me tell you, it was magnificent! The desk was one of the pieces created by Gorham Manufacturing Company (established in 1831) out of Providence for the 1904 Saint Louis World’s Fair. “Gorham Silver: Designing Brilliance, 1850-1970”, a 2019 book edited by Elizabeth A. Williams, includes essays that are accompanied by beautiful photographs of splendid silver pieces, as well as a wealth of archival images, design drawings, casting patterns, and company records. It is a gorgeous book!
“The Revival of the Colonel Pendleton House,” a 2019 publication by Richard C. Youngken, is a book funded by the Westerly Preservation Society. This volume chronicles the five-year journey to carefully deconstruct a historic house and resurrect it as a new house with reused parts of the old. There are many fascinating things about the project, but one of the more interesting choices is that they were able to keep to the original look of the home but also installed a modern geothermal heating system and radiant floor heating system.
Not only are there books, there are also DVDs available. Some are local to Westerly like, “Watch Hill: Portrait of a New England Seaside Village.” Do you love visiting Federal Hill in Providence? There’s a DVD called “Italian Americans and Federal Hill: Rhode Island’s Little Italy”. From the cover: “Attacking stereotypes, this moving and lively depiction of the Italian American experience was filmed on location in historic Federal Hill.”
Stop by the library to learn about all things Rhode Island! In fact, with summer just around the corner, Robert Curley’s “100 Things to Do in Rhode Island Before You Die” seems like the perfect book to help me plan some road trips!
Top Requested Books
1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins
2. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker
3. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett
4. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben
5. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson
6. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes
7. “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano
8. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci
9. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid
10. “Blindside” by James Patterson
Top Requested Movies
1. “Knives Out”
2. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
3. “Ford v Ferrari”
4. “Jojo Rabbit”
5. “Bombshell”
6. “Parasite”
7. “Frozen 2”
8. “1917”
9. “Game of Thrones, season 8”
10. “Little Women”
This week
MONDAY — 11-11:45 a.m., Preschool Playgroup (ages 3-5) – Practice motor skills while having fun and getting messy; 4-7 p.m., AARP Tax Assistance – First-come, first-served, sign up begins an hour before the event; 4-5 p.m., Homework Help (for grades K-3) – Homework help and tutoring in individual subjects; 5-7:30 p.m., Monday Night Movie – This week we’re showing a new biographical drama starring Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, and Charlize Theron.
TUESDAY — 10-10:45 a.m., Family Storytime – An all ages storytime and craft; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Learn what social services are available in town; 2-4 p.m., Technology Drop In Assistance – Bring your device to the library for 1:1 assistance; 3:30-5 p.m., Kids Crafts (all ages) – Come enjoy a family fun craft led by library staff and volunteers; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Group – a friendly knitting, crochet, needlework, and yarn craft club; 6-7:45 p.m., Sewing Social – amateur or experience sewers are welcome!
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-11 a.m., Kids Crafts (all ages) – Come enjoy a family fun craft led by library staff and volunteers; 10-10:45 a.m., Sensory Storytime with Miss Marilyn – A fun and interactive storytime designed for preschool kids with Autism and /or Sensory challenges; 11-11:30 a.m., Baby and Me Yoga (6 weeks to crawlers) – Strengthen muscles and promote tummy time while bonding with your little one; 1-3 p.m., Senior Technology Social – Meet fellow seniors and talk about your technology problems; 3-7 p.m., Seed Starting – Get a start on your garden by starting seeds indoors. Bring your own pots or seed starting containers, and we will provide soil and a variety of seeds, while supplies last; 4-7:45 p.m., Shoreline Robotics Practice – For teens interested in STEM and Robotics.
THURSDAY — 10-10:45 a.m., 3 to 5 Year Old Storytime – A storytime with stories, songs, play and crafting; 4-4:30 p.m., Elementary School Storytime (grades K-2) – Join Miss Judy as she shares some stories aimed at the older kids; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Foster Care Informational for Westerly – Free and open to all, preregistration is preferred; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – All ages and experience levels are welcome, no sign-up required; 6-8 p.m., Build-a-Boat at the Westerly Library: Evening Edition – Learn to build Footy-class model sailboats. Preregistration is required; 6-7:30 p.m., Learn the Language of Ireland – An easy, introductory-level class perfect for beginners.
FRIDAY — 9:30-10 a.m., Storytime Yoga (ages 3+) – Listen to a mindfulness-based story, and learn yoga poses/relaxation techniques; 3:30-4:30 p.m., Teen Creative Writing – Join our writing circle for prompts, journaling, and snacks.; 4-5 p.m., K9 Reading Buddies (grades 2-5) – Sign up for a one on one 15 minute time slot to read to a Therapy Dog; 4-5:45 p.m., Shoreline Robotics Practice – For teens interested in STEM and Robotics.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., AARP Tax Assistance – First-come, first-served, sign up begins an hour before the event; 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Kids Crafts (all ages) – Come enjoy a family fun craft led by library staff and volunteers; 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Adult Writers Workshop – A group-led prose writing workshop; 1-2 p.m., The Irish Coastal Club Presents: Runes and Songs of Ireland – Come out for an afternoon of Irish music by Eva Meier (fiddle & vocals) & Keegan Loesel (uilleann pipes, whistles, & vocals); 2:30-3:30 p.m., Adult Crafternoon: Decoupage Flower Pots – Preregistration is required.
Caroline Badowski is the head of reference at the Westerly Library.
