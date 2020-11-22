I finally caved and got my Christmas tree … on Nov. 15. Yes, “finally,” because I had been thinking about it for weeks! If ever there was a year for an early dose of holiday cheer, this is it. Thankfully, Westerly Library and Wilcox Park has plenty going on over the next few weeks to help you get in the holiday spirit. Here’s a snapshot of what you can look forward to!
One of our favorite ways to kick off the holiday season is our annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, which is always held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. While we can’t gather in person this year, it’s not stopping us from continuing the tradition and making it a magical night for all. Our Tree Lighting will be broadcast through Facebook Live, beginning at 4:30pm on Nov. 28. The brief — but memorable — event will feature sing-alongs led by local soprano Orla Peck and plenty of silliness from our library staff (including “Doe” the library deer). To make it even sweeter, you can stop by the library this week for a free packet that includes extra goodies to help you enjoy the event from home: song lyrics, candy cane lollipops, and hot chocolate packets! We even have pamphlets with recipes to “upgrade” that hot chocolate and make it truly special (including some boozy ideas for our 21-plus crew). We can’t wait!
Of course, the days after Thanksgiving also mark the beginning of holiday shopping. Westerly is full of amazing businesses, and we absolutely encourage you to support them by buying local on Small Business Saturday! Handmade gifts are another great option, and we’re offering numerous Take & Make kits that will help you create thoughtful gifts for friends and family. We have a new Handmade Holiday kit this week (wine-cork reindeer ornaments, and they are honestly the cutest things ever), which you can reserve by calling the Reference Department at 401-596-2877 x306. This series continues for the next two weeks, too, so on Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 we’ll have new crafts available! Our annual Wreath-Making Workshop is always one of our most popular events, and we hope this year will be no different. Starting Dec. 5, you can pick up a Wreath Take & Make kit, which includes a wreath ring, assorted greens straight from Wilcox Park, and wire to affix your greenery. There is a suggested donation of $10 for this particular kit. All of these projects, once complete, make excellent gifts!
The Children’s Department has been busy planning ways to help little ones celebrate, as well. For Take & Make’s: On Dec. 3, you can make a polar bear mask, and on December 5th pick up a 3D Ornament kit, which includes pieces made in our own Makerspace that can be assembled at home. Finally, from Dec. 1 to Dec. 18, kids can send their Christmas lists to Santa via email, at Santa@westerlylibrary.org! There’s something for everyone, and we hope you’ll join us in celebrating the most wonderful time of year!
Top requested books
- 1. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
- 2. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult
- 3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
- 4. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child
- 5. “Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand
- 6. “The Searcher” by Tana French
- 7. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
- 8. “All the Devils are Here” by Louise Penny
- 9. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
- 10. “Daylight” by David Baldacci
Top requested DVDs
- 1. Outlander: Season 5
- 2. The Irishman
- 3. The Crown Season 3
- 4. Mulan (2020)
- 5. Star Trek. Picard. Season 1
- 6. Unhinged
- 7. Ava
- 8. Hard Kill
- 9. Yellowstone Season 3
- 10. The Doorman
This week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go: Handmade Holiday Edition – This week, we’re making Reindeer ornaments out of recycled wine corks! Each kit comes with supplies for 2 ornaments. Reserve yours today, supplies are limited; 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Live Trivia with Kahoot – Join us for some trivia fun! We’ll be meeting through Zoom and using Kahoot. Topics will vary. Contact skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register; 4-4:15 p.m., Kids Mindful Monday Video – Don’t lose your cool! Check out some fun tips, tricks and activities to help keep calm and summer on! These short, pre-recorded videos are on our YouTube channel.
TUESDAY — 10-10:15 a.m., Virtual Storytimes – Enjoy these prerecorded storytimes at your convenience on our YouTube channel; 12-12:15 p.m., Folk Tales – Check out our newest series on our YouTube channel, where each week we will spotlight some of Westerly’s community leaders and their favorite kids and teens books; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — The library will be closing at 5:00pm.
4-4:15 p.m., STEAM: Building Challenge - Check out this month’s STEAM building challenge on our Westerly Library and Wilcox Park YouTube channel! Use whatever you have in your house to build with, and send us a photo or video of your creation!
THURSDAY — The library will be closed for Thanksgiving.
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information; 4:30-5 p.m., Virtual Annual Tree Lighting – We’re excited to hold our Annual Tree Lighting this year, to be broadcast on Facebook Live! Join us for sing-a-longs with local soprano Orla Peck, entertaining visits from staff and “Doe” the library deer, and – of course – the lighting of our 20-foot fir tree! Visit the library this week to pick up a free packet with festive treats, song lyrics, and more information about the event.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.