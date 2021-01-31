Lately, I find myself forgetting things at an alarming rate. In order to not panic, I chalk it up to stress taking its toll. I tend to stress under normal circumstances, but let’s face it, 2021 is making 2020 look like a walk in the park. Anyway, through very minimum research and skimming over books and internet articles, I reached the groundbreaking realization that the brain needs to be exercised as much as the body does for optimum health and longevity.
Right at the time I started worrying, I saw Dr. Sanjay Gupta on CBS Sunday Morning talking about his new book, “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age”. During the segment, he talked about practices to help keep your brain functioning, including exercise (check), sleep (I love it and am good at it), and socialization (not happening these days unless you count my cat). What gives me hope is that there are various ways to “exercise” your brain to keep it sharp, so you can bet that I am on hold for his book!
Another fabulous resource you can access through our website is a collection of information resources for Rhode Island’s older population on improving and maintaining cognitive (brain) functioning and encouraging brain-healthy behaviors. The page “Learning Your Way to a Healthy Brain” was created through a collaboration of librarians at the James P. Adams Library at Rhode Island College and Age-Friendly Rhode Island. There is information about nutrition, exercise, lifelong learning, and so much more.
While I wouldn’t say I made any resolutions for 2021, I made a bit of a decision for myself. Adopting some healthier habits for both mind and body is a way to feel like I have some control, and that in and of itself is a healthy thing! For the umpteenth time in my life, I vowed that I was going to learn Spanish. Not one to focus on my many failures, I downloaded a Spanish lesson from hoopla so that I can practice in the car, so there is no excuse to NOT do it for at least a few minutes a day on my commute. Learning another language is just one way to exercise your brain! Just find something you have always wanted to do and try it ... it does a brain good!
Top requested books
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
3. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
4. “Daylight” by David Baldacci
5. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
6. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
7. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
8. “The Law of Innocence” by
Michael Connelly
9. “Win” by Harlan Coben
10. “The Searcher” by Tana French
Top requested DVDs
1. “The Crown Season 3”
2. “Tenet”
3. “Honest Thief”
4. “Fatman”
5. “Yellowstone Season 3”
6. “The War with Grandpa”
7. “Greenland”
8. “Outlander: Season 5”
9. “Let Him Go”
10. “All Creatures Great and Small”
This week
MONDAY — 3-3:15 p.m., Teen Take & Make Craft Video – Did you grab a Take & Make craft from our Teen Space last week? Then join Stacy on our YouTube page to see how it’s done! Go to our Westerly Library and Wilcox Park YouTube channel after 3pm to check it out.
TUESDAY — 12-12:15 p.m., Folk Tales – Check out our newest series on our YouTube channel, where each week we will spotlight some of Westerly’s community leaders and their favorite kids and teens books; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 4-4:15 p.m., Family Game Night: 60 Second Challenge – Go to our Westerly Library and Wilcox Park YouTube page to get this month’s directions on how to play and earn family winner bragging rights!
THURSDAY — 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Virtual Book Club – Join us on Zoom for an open discussion on anything book or writing related! Email skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register; 4-4:15 p.m., Cooks with Books – Come join Meagan and Judy of the Children’s Room as they demonstrate easy recipes this fall and winter. Visit our YouTube channel to see what they are cooking up this month!
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff as we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information.
Caroline Badowski is the head of reference at the Westerly Library.
