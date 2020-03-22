You’re probably aware by now that the library closed to the public on March 16th in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and as an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus. We appreciate your understanding during this trying time, and want to remind you that, even in the midst of a pandemic, many library services are available online 24/7!
With a library card, you can access eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, and music through the library’s Overdrive collection … for free! Some of the newer books have a wait list, but there are hundreds of thousands of titles available, so you’re guaranteed to find something of interest. If you’re not sure what you’re looking for, Overdrive has various “Collections” of titles to choose from — “Rhode Island Fact & Fiction,” “Most Popular eBooks,” and “Book Club Ideas” are a few places to start! There are also collections for kids and teens, with great materials to keep them busy while schools are closed. Visit https://riezone.overdrive.com/ on your computer, or download the Overdrive or Libby app on your smartphone to get started!
Have a research question, or looking for general information? We have 30-plus databases available night and day through our website, www.westerlylibrary.org. If you’re stuck at home, it could be a perfect opportunity to FINALLY learn a new language (or work on remembering some of the Spanish you learned in high school) with Mango Languages. A-to-Z databases is another great resource, especially if you’re looking for a phone number (and no longer receive a phone book) or information on a business. And even though the physical magazine collection is unavailable, you can access articles from popular magazines with the MasterFILE Premier database.
The Special Collections room at the library has a wealth of rare materials related to local history, and is a priceless resource for many. Our local history librarian has made some of these materials available online through our website, including digitized Westerly High School yearbooks and our collection of nearly 5,000 old photographs! Visit westerlylibrary.org/special-collections to view!
For all you parents with kids out of school … I feel for you. Trying to keep young kids entertained (and with activities that are at least vaguely educational) is no easy feat. If you’re struggling, take a look at our Kids and Teens pages on the library website. There are a ton of great resources, from links to virtual storytimes, project ideas, and even websites that focus on mental health and curbing anxieties at this trying time. And remember — we’re still available through email at reference@westerlylibrary.org and kids@westerlylibrary.org. Send us a message … we miss you as much as you miss us!
Top requested books
1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins
2. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker
3. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett
4. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben
5. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson 243
6. “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano
7. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes
8. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci
9. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid
10. “Blindside” by James Patterson
Top requested movies
1. “Knives Out”
2. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
3. “Ford v Ferrari”
4. “Jojo Rabbit”
5. “Bombshell”
6. “Parasite”
7. “1917”
8. “Frozen 2”
9. “Little Women”
10. “Jumanji: The Next Level”
This Week
In an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community, all library programs and meetings have been cancelled through the end of the month. Please check our website at www.westerlylibrary.org for updates in the coming weeks. Thank you for your understanding.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
