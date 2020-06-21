It’s hard to believe, but summer is finally here, and many of us would agree that it’s the best time of year! After all, it means: trips to the beach, food on the grill, the end of the dreaded distance learning, and, of course, the start of library Summer Reading programs! We have been working hard to put together great programs, activities (and prizes!) for children, teens, AND adults, and it all kicks off on June 29th.
The Youth Services Team is providing a dynamic, virtual summer reading program using the website/app “Beanstack,” through which participants can earn virtual badges for reading and completing other tasks. The more badges you earn, the better your chances of winning one our amazing end-of-summer prizes! Beginning June 29th, you can register and log reading online (www.westerlylibrary.beanstack.org) or in the Beanstack Tracker App (Google Play, Apple Store). If you do not have access to the internet or a phone, please contact us for a paper version of this program.
There is something for ALL ages this year. Newborns to students entering 5th grade should sign up for our Kids program, where they can earn badges for every day that they read for at least 20 minutes, as well as for completing two book reviews (written or drawn). For this age group, each badge earns one ticket to enter into our Summer Reading Prize Basket Drawings. There are six baskets, each containing a $25 Amazon gift card, a giant Crayola fun pack, Singing Baby Shark Plush, and more exciting toys and activities. Our teen program, for students entering 6th to 12th grade, works similarly: participants sign up through Beanstack, and earn a badge for every two hours of reading time. These badges also earn you tickets to win a bundle of gift cards in our prize drawing!
To the adults (or wannabe-kids!) out there: we haven’t forgotten about you.You can also sign up for our Adult Summer Reading Program through Beanstack to log your reading, or participate in our fun, wellness-centered Summer Reading BINGO game. Contact Circulation or Reference for more details.
While reading is a treat in itself, it wouldn’t be summer without a slew of fun programs as well. Some of our virtual programs for kids include: Around Town Storytime (spotlighting fabulous local spots like Mel’s and the Living Shark Museum), awesome and interactive Zoom science learning, and no-bake baking programs! Teens can look forward to virtual trivia, arts and crafts, a book/writing club, Take and Make crafts, and much more throughout the entire summer. For adults, highlights include Virtual Crafternoons, a special Cookbook Club, and a Book Club! For a full list, visit westerlylibrary.org/events, and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel as well as our Kids Facebook Programming Group and/or Teens Facebook Programming group to make sure you don’t miss a thing. Mark your calendars now for June 29th, and, in the meantime, schedule an appointment to check out some summer reads from the library!
Trending audiobooks
on Hoopla
1. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins
2. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo
3. “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi
4. “Summary of White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo
5. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone “ by J. K. Rowling
Trending ebooks on Hoopla
1. “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander
2. “Me and White Supremacy” by Layla Saad
3. “If I Were You” by Lynn Austin
4. “The Mountains Sing” by Nguyen Phan Que Mai
5. “Stealing Home” by Sherryl Woods
Trending Movies on Hoopla
1. “Hope Springs”
2. “The November Man”
3. “I Am Not Your Negro”
4. “Hutsulka Ksenya”
5. “Coda”
Check out any of these materials (no holds list or wait time) with your library card by visiting www.hoopladigital.com. Contact reference@westerlylibrary.org with questions.
Programs and Services
Adults — Our monthly book group meets via our Facebook group. This month we are reading the thriller “The Gone Dead” by Chanelle Benz (available for free through Hoopla)! Other services: Having trouble with one of our digital resources? Check out our YouTube page for helpful tutorial videos, or contact reference staff at reference@westerlylibrary.org. Need individual assistance related to social services or local resources? Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, Susan Rosen, is available to offer help! Susan can be reached via email at advocate@westerlylibrary.org
eBooks/eAudiobooks/Movies — You can borrow digital materials through Overdrive and Hoopla! Both services are offered for free with your library card, and let you access books, audiobooks, and movies (Hoopla even has music)! Available on your computer or mobile device. For tutorials on how to access them, visit our website and click on “Video Tutorials” under the Virtual Resources tab.
Kids & Teens — Phone-a-Story: Do you want to hear the Westerly Children’s Librarians read you a story? Dial 401-596-2877 x 220 anytime to hear some of your favorite stories read aloud. Each week, we will feature 3 new stories; Enjoy the fun of a scavenger hunt from your own home! Check out our June Scavenger Hunt on the Kids page of our website; Thursday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Teen Virtual Book and Writing Club – Email skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register for this virtual meetup using Zoom.
Visit our website at www.westerlylibrary.org, or Facebook page for additional resources and updates.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
