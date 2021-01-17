There seems to have been a surge in sports documentaries over the last few years. Either that, or I’m just noticing them more, which is a very real possibility as well. From “The Last Dance” (2020) about Michael Jordan’s career, to “Tiger” (2021), HBO’s brand-new two-parter about Tiger Woods, these documentaries have received quite a bit of attention — and praise — from both hardcore sports fans and casual spectators alike. After all, sports are suspenseful, dramatic, and — whether you are interested in the individual players, the game, or both — they tend to be emotionally engaging. If you’re looking for something the whole family can enjoy, check out some of these films in our collection.
Football season has come to a close, but you can still get your fix. “Four Falls of Buffalo” (2015) looks at the Buffalo Bills’ run of four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the 1990s: a huge accomplishment that was slightly (OK, entirely) overshadowed by the fact that they lost each one. If you’re getting in the mood for Super Bowl LV, though, it’s a great story. If you want a real throwback, try “Harvard Beats Yale 29-29” (2008), a breakdown of one of the most legendary games in the history of sports, between two undefeated rivals. “The Two Bills” (2018) dives into the complicated and often tumultuous relationship between illustrious coaches Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells, featuring candid interviews with both. For those more interested in more drama than sports talk, there’s always “O.J.: Made in America”, documenting the rise and fall of the infamous O.J. Simpson.
If you’re already gearing up for baseball season, give “Fastball” (2015) a try. In it, baseball legends (like Derek Jeter and Hank Aaron) and scientists alike discuss the sport and try to deduce who threw the fastest pitch in history. Personally, the game of tennis has never interested me much, but I still enjoyed “John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection”; though, truthfully, I appreciated the clips of McEnroe throwing tantrums quite a bit more than I appreciated his volley technique.
Let’s not forget, not all sports are team sports. One of my favorite documentaries is “Free Solo” (2018), which profiles rock climber Alex Honnold and his historic ascent of Yosemite’s El Capitan … without ropes. Climbing a 3,000-foot rock alone is about as far from a team sport as you can get, but when it comes to athleticism, human drama, and nail-biting suspense, it definitely does not disappoint. Along the same lines, “Boston: The Documentary” (2017) recounts the stories of several inspirational and incredibly dedicated marathoners who participated in the renowned race. It’s also narrated by Matt Damon, so there’s that.
These titles represent just a tiny portion of the collection — there are plenty more! And, of course, if documentaries aren’t your thing, there are countless feature films about sports, biographies and autobiographies about specific athletes, and a massive number of nonfiction books on the subject. Feel free to reach out for more recommendations!
Top requested books
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
2. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
3. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
4. “Daylight” by David Baldacci
5. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
6. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly
7. “The Searcher” by Tana French
8. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
9. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
10. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child
Top requested DVDs
1. “The Crown Season 3”
2. “Tenet”
3. “Honest Thief”
4. “The War with Grandpa”
5. “Yellowstone Season 3”
6. “Outlander: Season 5”
7. “Fatman”
8. “The Irishman”
9. “Vera. Set 10”
10. “The Croods: A New Age”
This Week
MONDAY — The library will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
TUESDAY — 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go: Striped “Home” Sign – We’ll provide all the supplies you need (and directions) to create a decorative “home” sign! Reserve your kit today, supplies are limited; 12-12:15 p.m., Folk Tales – Check out our newest series on our YouTube channel, where each week we will spotlight some of Westerly’s community leaders and their favorite kids and teens books; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 4-4:15 p.m., Kids Book Chat – Find out this month’s top reads, new arrivals and librarian favs! Find the video on our Westerly Library & Wilcox Park YouTube channel; 4-6-7 p.m., Virtual Author Talk with Scott Eyman – In partnership with Savoy Bookshop, we invite you to an author talk with Scott Eyman, in which he will discuss his new book “Cary Grant: A Brilliant Disguise”. Please register through our website www.westerlylibrary.org; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Virtual Meditation with Arlene Samsel – Learn the basics of meditation, and how it can help bring joy and relaxation to your life! Please email awagner@westerlylibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY — 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Virtual Book Club – Join us on Zoom for an open discussion on anything book or writing related! Email skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff as we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
