Libraries are often associated with sedentary activities — you can take out a book and you can sit and read, you can take out a DVD and you can sit and watch — but there are library materials (and programs) that can get you up and moving, too! Whether you’re trying to get into shape, get your heart rate up, or even just to improve your mobility, the library has resources for you!
Although most of our programs are postponed due to COVID-19, we’ve adapted a few to be virtual programs. You can now join our virtual “Couch to 5k Run Club” Facebook group! Following the C25K® workout plan, the group will help you go from a non-runner to a 5k (3.1 miles) distance runner in 8 weeks. The program begins today, but you are welcome to join at any time for a community of support in your fitness journey. Check out our Facebook page for more information.
When you think of fitness videos, you probably picture Jane Fonda’s “Workout on VHS” from 1982, or maybe you recall the infomercials for Billy Blanks’ Tae Bo program from the early 2000s. Forget what you think fitness videos are: There’s so much more out there now! The Ocean State Library system has many different workouts on DVD for different fitness levels so you can choose something specific to your needs — or be a workout Goldilocks and try out different routines until you find the right one for you. Not every workout is intense: there are slow, gentle workouts like stretching, yoga, or tai chi that can improve mobility and balance. Using the online catalog at catalog.oslri.net, you can search for keywords like “pilates,” “yoga” or “aerobics” and use the drop-down menu that says “View Entire Collection” to narrow it down to DVDs. If you do want an aerobic blast from the past, libraries in our consortium offer “Jane Fonda’s Workout” and the Tae Bo series, all on DVD.
If walking or running is more your speed, you can take great stories with you! The library offers many audiobooks on CD if you have a portable CD player. If not, you can try an audiobook on eZone or Hoopla. Download the Overdrive or Hoopla apps on your smartphone, log in with your library card, and you can choose an audiobook to listen to on the go.
Maybe formal workouts aren’t your thing. You can check out our music CD collection, or check out music on Hoopla. You can get your heart rate up as you bust a move! Dance like no one is watching in the privacy of your home — or anywhere else you choose.
Who would have guessed your library card could get you into better shape than your gym membership?
Contact reference@westerlylibrary.org with questions.
Colleen Walsh-Jervis is a collection management associate at the Westerly Library.
