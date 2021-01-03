During the past few months there have been many a weekend when my husband and I sit on the couch to watch YouTube. Generally, it starts with something in mind, say a Bruce Springsteen concert from the 1970s or a funny news clip. While much of what you find on YouTube is silly, you can find some wonderful and yes, even educational things on there. This is a long-winded way of saying that much of our entertainment and contact with other people has been virtual of late.
When Covid hit in March of this year, we stopped having in-person programs at the library. Instead, we have been having “virtual” talks and meetings via Zoom. Some of these meetings include our Afternoon Book Group which meets on the second Tuesday of every month and our Film Club which meets the third Tuesday of every month. There are many more virtual programs like our Knit and Crochet Group (meets every Tuesday) and our monthly Cookbook Club.
We have also had several author talks, guest presenters, and special events. If you missed these, I would encourage you to check out the Westerly Library YouTube channel, where we have many of our most recent events archived. Go to our homepage, www.westerlylibrary.org, hover over “Adult”, Click on “Video Tutorials” in the drop-down menu, and click on “Westerly Library YouTube Page”.
There, you will find author talks as well as talks about the benefits of plant-based eating and ways to control stress naturally. In addition to guest speakers, we have tons of tutorials created by our talented staff on crafting, yoga practices and how to even cooking demos. There are also instructional videos showing how to download books from Overdrive and hoopla, as well as how to use Zoom. Our Youth Services team has done a great job connecting with various community members to read some popular children’s books for storytimes!
One day in the not so distant future, we will be able to gather once again here at the library. For me, 2020 has been a learning experience in so many ways, not the least of which was embracing virtual meetings and events. If you are not quite ready to join one of our Zoom events, or if you missed one that sounds interesting, look at our channel to see what we have been up to!
Top requested books
1. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
2. “Daylight” by David Baldacci
3. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
4. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
5. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly
6. “The Searcher” by Tana Frenc
7. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
8. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child
9. “Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand
10. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult
Top requested DVDs
1. “The Crown Season 3”
2. “Outlander: Season”
3. “The War with Grandpa”
4. “Tenet”
5. “Yellowstone Season 3”
6. “The Irishman”
7. “Honest Thief”
8. “Star Trek. Picard. Season 1”
9. “Fatman”
10. “Mulan (2020)”
This week
MONDAY — 3-3:15 p.m., Teen Take & Make Craft Video – Did you grab a take & make craft from our teen space last week? Then join Stacy on our YouTube page to see how it’s done! Go to our Westerly Library and Wilcox Park YouTube channel after 3pm to check it out.
TUESDAY — 12-12:15 p.m., Folk Tales – Check out our newest series on our YouTube channel, where each week we will spotlight some of Westerly’s community leaders and their favorite kids and teens books; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 4:30 p.m., Family Game Night: 60 Second Challenge – Go to our Westerly Library and Wilcox Park YouTube channel to get this month’s directions on how to play and earn family winner bragging rights! You will need: pennies; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Community Voices: History in Balance Series (Zoom) – Join us for a presentation from CEO of The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, Stephen Briganti. He will be discussing the topic of the Italian American Experience. Please register online through our website at www.westerlylibrary.org.
THURSDAY — 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Virtual Book Club – Join us on Zoom for an open discussion on anything book or writing related! Email skobos@westerlylibrary.org or teens@westerlylibrary.org to register; 4-4:15 p.m., Cooks with Books – Come join Meagan and Judy of the children’s room as they demonstrate easy recipes this fall and winter. Visit our YouTube channel to see what they are cooking up this month!
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff, as each week, we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information; 2-3:30 p.m., Gary Chesky, Julie Brayton, Zach Prosser, and Doug Harris “Art of Reflection” Exhibit – Please join Julie Brayton and Zach Prosser for their Virtual Art Opening! The full exhibit will be up in the Hoxie Gallery and available for viewing from Wednesday, January 6th until Friday, January 29th. Tune in to their Facebook Live feed at www.facebook.com/juliebraytonfineart OR www.facebook.com/zach2694 for their Virtual Opening.
Caroline Badowski is the head of reference at the Westerly Library.
