Everybody dreams of being on “Jeopardy!” one day, right? If you’ve ever thought about making that dream a reality, you’ve probably wondered how contestants prepare. Sure, some players may simply absorb information through everyday life and have a Slumdog Millionaire-like experience, but most contestants (and prospective contestants) study and prepare. There are plenty of ways to prepare for “Jeopardy!” specifically — practicing answering in question form, preparing to buzz in quickly by clicking a pen, figuring out how much to wager on Daily Doubles — but those are only helpful if you’ve already made it past the online test (if you want to try out for the show and take the online test, you can find it on jeopardy.com.) How about some tips that could also help you out at Trivial Pursuit or at a bar? “Jeopardy!” champs like James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings can help you to prepare for a game show or just for a local trivia night.
You may remember James Holzhauer’s 32-game winning streak in 2019. He had an unexpected study tool: children’s books. They’re quick to read, contain quick bites of information without getting bogged down in details, and aim to make bland, boring topics more interesting for reluctant young readers. My job at Westerly Library includes cataloging new children’s books, and I agree that this is a brilliant idea. Children’s non-fiction is simplified and concise; it often gives just an overview of topics. Trivia requires you to know a little bit about a lot of things rather than being an expert in one thing; you just need to know enough about a variety of topics to make a good guess sometimes. Try children’s almanacs, biographies, mythology books, and other non-fiction books as well as illustrated literary adaptations to get a good base knowledge. Holzhauer did note that children’s books don’t have a lot of pop culture information, so you’ll have to stay current some other way, like through the internet and television.
While in the Children’s Room, you can learn directly from a champ: Ken Jennings, the contestant with the longest winning streak and the winner of the Greatest of All Time tournament, is the author of non-fiction children’s books on ancient Egypt, Greek mythology, the human body, and more. If you’re feeling more grown-up, he also writes for adults. His book “Ken Jennings’s Trivia Almanac” has answers to 8,888 questions that can help you prepare for many trivia situations.
Even though you can’t browse our collection in person at the moment, you can search for great children’s books on our online catalog at http://catalog.oslri.net/ and arrange to check out and pick up books using our “Library Takeout” service.
Hopefully, this article has you ready to take on local trivia nights and game shows alike. And hopefully you’ve found it so helpful that you’ll donate some of your winnings to Westerly Library and Wilcox Park!
Programs and Services
In an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community, the library building is still closed to the public; however, we are working hard to provide a variety of online services and programs, as well as our new Library Takeout service for checking out books! Read on for more information.
Please not that we will be closed on Monday, May 25th, for Memorial Day.
Library Takeout: You are now able to check out materials from the library, contact-free! This service is offered Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., but you must make an appointment 24 hours in advance. There are 3 ways to request items for Takeout: 1) Call 401-596-2877 x2 during business hours, 2) email takeout@westerlylibrary.org , or 3) complete the online request form on our website www.westerlylibrary.org/librarytakeout. At this time, checkouts are limited to 5 items per card, or 10 per household.
Online Programs: Wednesday, 1-3 p.m.: Tech Social – Join us on Zoom to talk about all things technology. Email Allyn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org to register; Ongoing: Our monthly book group meets via our Facebook group. This month we are reading “The Mountains Sing” by Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai (available for free through Hoopla); Couch to 5k Run Club – We are working following the C25K® workout program to go from non-runners to 5k (3.1 mile) distance runners in 8 weeks. Join our Facebook Group to participate!
eBooks/eAudiobooks/Movies: You can still borrow digital materials through Overdrive and Hoopla! Both services are offered for free with your library card, and let you access books, audiobooks, and movies (Hoopla even has music)! Available on your computer or mobile device. For tutorials on how to access them, visit our website and click on “Video Tutorials” under the Virtual Resources tab.
Resources for Adults: If you are looking for a good book, but don’t know what to choose, we are now offering personalized book recommendations! Fill out a brief questionnaire on our website at www.westerlylibrary.org/recommendations, and we will give you 5 recommendations within a day. This service is also available for children and teens.
Resources for Kids & Teens: Community Hero Storytime: Watch different Community Heroes read stories on our YouTube page; Phone-a-Story: Do you want to hear the Westerly Children’s Librarians read you a story? Dial 401-596-2877 x 220 anytime to hear some of your favorite stories read aloud. Each week, we will feature 3 new stories; Thursday,3:30-4:30 p.m.: Teen Virtual Book and Writing Club – Email skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register for our first Book and Writing Club meeting through Zoom.
Visit our website at www.westerlylibrary.org and our Facebook page for additional resources and updates. We are also checking and responding to voicemail messages. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.
Colleen Walsh-Jervis is a collection management associate at the Westerly Library.
