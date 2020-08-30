In 1987, at the start of the school year, then-Secretary of Education William Bennett issued a challenge to the American public: “Let’s have a campaign … Every child should obtain a library card — and use it.” And, thus, Library Card Sign-Up Month (September) was born! Corresponding with the traditional beginning of the school year, libraries and schools take this time to emphasize the importance of libraries in combatting illiteracy and paving the way for lifelong learning.
A library card opens up a whole world of information, resources, and opportunities for both children and adults! First and foremost, of course, you can use it to check out books. From increased vocabulary to developing a sense of empathy, the benefits of reading are endless. And if you’ve visited the library, you know that there are hundreds of thousands of books on every subject imaginable, and for readers of all ages and abilities. In addition to traditional print books, we also have new Wipe Clean Workbooks (using dry-erase markers to practice early literacy skills), audiobooks and playaways, educational magazines and videos, and plenty of electronic materials though Overdrive or Hoopla. You can also now take out “Miss Helen Backpacks” (inspired by our recently retired and much beloved Children’s Librarian, Helen Mochetti), which are themed packs with books, toys, and other activities.
This isn’t all that a library card provides access to. If you check out our website, www.westerlylibrary.org, you’ll find databases for children and teens, as well as adults. Learning Express offers a ton of practice tests and tutorials on a variety of subjects (great for homeschoolers)! Explora is another valuable database, great for doing research at all grade levels. And if you don’t have the most recently printed 22-volume set of World Book Encyclopedia at home, you can access the entirety of it online with your library card.
Of course, libraries are here for your recreational needs as well. We have plenty of imaginative videos on our YouTube page, including crafts and read-alouds, as well as weekly virtual events for all ages. With your library card, you can also check out discounted passes to area museums, science centers, the Mystic Seaport Museum, and more. It’s a great opportunity to escape the house for a fun and educational “field trip” with the family!
If you don’t already have your library card, what are you waiting for?!? You can apply online at oslri.org/application, or make an appointment to come to the library and sign up in person by calling 401-596-2877 x930. Kids from birth to sixth grade will need a parent or guardian in order to get a children’s card, and other than that you just need proof of address. And, of course, it is 100% free!
So, as you’re gathering school supplies for in-person or distance learning, add “sign up for a library card” to your list … it may just be the most meaningful and versatile item in your child’s backpack this year.
Check out any of these materials (no holds list or wait time) with your library card by visiting www.hoopladigital.com.
This week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Bullet Journaling for Beginners – Learn how to organize and prioritize your life with the Bullet Journal method! Schedule an appointment to pick up your kit with everything you need to get started. Supplies are limited; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – This summer, free contact-less, grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library.
TUESDAY — 10-10:15 a.m, Virtual Storytime – Enjoy these pre-recorded storytimes on our Westerly Library & Wilcox Park YouTube Channel; 10-11:15 a.m., Job Hunting Advice – Join a virtual sitdown with our library staff for advice on job hunting! Each week we’ll discuss a different set of topics. Register online. Zoom link will be emailed before the meeting; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10 a.m., Essentrics/Classical Stretch Class – Join us for a 30 minute class in the park (appropriate for all ages and fitness levels). We recommend bringing a mat, towel, and water; 4-4:15 p.m., Family Game Night: 60 Second Challenge – September Challenge is”Suck It Up”! Items needed: Straws, small round candies (i.e skittles, m&m’s, etc). Check out our YouTube page for instructions; 6-7 p.m., Virtual Author Talk with Sharon Charde – Charde will discuss her new book, “I Am Not a Juvenile Delinquent: How Poetry Changed a Group of At-Risk Young Women”. Register in advance to receive Zoom link by emailing bkearsch@westerlylibrary.org. The book can be accessed online through Hoopla.
THURSDAY — 4-4:15 p.m., Cooks with Books – Come join Meagan and Judy of the children’s room as they demonstrate easy recipes this fall and winter. Visit our Westerly Library and Wilcox Park Youtube channel, to see what they are cooking up this month!
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
