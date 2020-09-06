The beginning of a new school year can be challenging in the best of times, and 2020 is certainly NOT the “best of times.” Many parents and guardians have been grappling with very difficult decisions regarding their children’s education (in-person, homeschool, distance learning …), and still others are in positions where they don’t have a choice. We at Westerly Library and Wilcox Park feel for you all, and while we (unfortunately) don’t have a magic wand to fix any of this, we are doing our best to provide resources that can help, regardless of your situation.
On Thursday, Sept. 10, from 6-8:30 p.m., we will host ENRICHri for a virtual “Intro to Homeschooling in Rhode Island” workshop. Whether you have committed to homeschooling, or simply considering it as an option, this informational presentation will cover the basics of homeschooling in Rhode Island and help answer the questions you have. Topics that will be discussed include state laws and district policies; reasons why families choose to homeschool; curriculum planning, resources, and what a typical day is like; and concerns surrounding socialization. The workshop will be held on Zoom, and advance registration is required. You can register today at https://bit.ly/2E5jSPS, or by visiting our website at www.westerlylibrary.org.
We have plenty of virtual programs on the horizon for kids as well. Our Homeschoolers Book Club for ages 10 and up will begin on Sept. 23, and will be held through Zoom this year. The club is aimed toward homeschooled children, but anyone is welcome! For older students, we hold a monthly Teen Virtual Book Club, which is an informal and open discussion about anything related to books or writing.
If you check out the library YouTube page, you’ll find new videos on a variety of subjects every week, from storytimes to tips for dealing with or escaping from the stress of school. And for those who are tired of staring at a computer screen (we get it), we will still be doing Take and Make craft kits throughout the year for kids and adults!
Finally, we have a new page on our website full of resources for homeschool families, distance-learners, and students of all ages. You will find links to local homeschool groups/networks, free educational websites for kids, reputable sites with curriculum materials, and more. Take a peek at www.westerlylibrary.org/learnfromhome, and please let us know if there is something missing.
Though not related, we would also like to invite everyone to attend a fascinating program we will hold on Zoom on Sept. 14: “Lessons From Apartheid: How Americans Can Join Across Racial Differences.” The presentation will be given by M. J. Soni, a former eye surgeon turned author and current Mystic resident, who grew up in South Africa under the system of racial separation called Apartheid. Soni will discuss her experiences and draw parallels with America’s past and present experiences with racism. It’s a timely — and important — discussion, and one that all of us can benefit from.
Trending audiobooks on Hoopla
1. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins
2. “The Nantucket Inn” by Pamela Kelley
3. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo
4. “My Dear Hamilton” by Stephanie Dray
5. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts
Trending ebooks on Hoopla
1. “The Last Flight” by Julie Clark
2. “The Wedding Date Disaster” by Avery Flynn
3. “The Last Anniversary” by Liane Moriarty
4. “The Orphan Collector” by Ellen Marie Wiseman
5. “My Dear Hamilton” by Stephanie Dray
Trending Movies on Hoopla
1. “All Roads Lead to Rome”
2. “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”
3. “Proof of Life”
4. “Diana”
5. “Sometimes Always Never”
Check out any of these materials (no holds list or wait time) with your library card by visiting www.hoopladigital.com. Contact reference@westerlylibrary.org with questions.
This week
MONDAY –– The library will be closed for Labor Day.
TUESDAY –– 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Kids Take & Make Crafts – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote that will be located outside the Library front door; 10-11:15 a.m., Job Hunting Advice – Join a virtual sit-down with our library staff for advice on job hunting! Each week we’ll discuss a different set of topics. Register online. Zoom link will be emailed before the meeting; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library; 1-2 p.m., Virtual Book Discussion – New members welcome! This month we are reading “Ask Again, Yes” by Mary Beth Keane. Please contact Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org(link sends e-mail) for meeting details; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY –– 9:30-10 a.m., Essentrics/Classical Stretch Class – Join us for a 30 minute class in the park (appropriate for all ages and fitness levels). We recommend bringing a mat, towel, and water; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library; 4-4:15 p.m., STEAM: Building Challenge - Check out this month’s STEAM building challenge on our Westerly Library and Wilcox Park Youtube channel! Use whatever you have in your house to build with, and send us a photo or video of your creation!
THURSDAY –– 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library; 3-4 p.m., Teen Live Arts & Crafts – Interested in learning the basics of art? Join us on Zoom as we show you the basics of drawing and painting and crafting! Email skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register; 6-8:30 p.m., Intro to Homeschooling in RI – This virtual presentation (via Zoom) will cover the basics of homeschooling in Rhode Island, and help answer the questions you have. Register at https://bit.ly/2E5jSPS, or by visiting our website.
FRIDAY –– 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library.
SATURDAY –– 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
