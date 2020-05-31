It seems like film adaptations are all the rage lately. Honestly, though, I’m not sure there’s been a time that they haven’t been popular. Films based on books were first seen in the late-1800s, including “The Death of Nancy Sykes” (1897) and “Scrooge, or Marley’s Ghost” (1901), both based on novels by the great Charles Dickens. In fact, Dickens’ books have been adapted so many times, in nearly every medium, that it’s tough to get a definitive count on how many actually exist! In more recent years, streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu have created numerous series based on books, many of which are fantastic. During this lockdown I’ve watched the miniseries “Normal People,” based on the book by Sally Rooney, as well as one based on “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng. Both had superb casts and engaging storylines, and I would highly recommend them.
If you don’t subscribe to Hulu or Netflix, there are still plenty of great movies you can access with just your library card. With our Library Takeout, you can check out five DVDs at a time, and we have some great options. Classics like the 1962 remake of “To Kill a Mockingbird” starring Gregory Peck, or “The Godfather” with Marlon Brando, are both available. If you prefer a more contemporary work, check out “Room” based on the 2010 book by Emma Donoghue, or “Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan. And, of course, we have plenty of family favorites, from the “Harry Potter” movies to the 2018 film “Christopher Robin.” There’s truly something for everyone.
Your library card also grants you access to Hoopla, where you can choose from over a hundred movies/shows based on books. You can find it through our website www.westerlylibrary.org, or by downloading the Hoopla app to your mobile device. Once you log in, click on “movies”, and then “categories”, and you’ll see a category specifically for “Books to Film.”
There are some real gems on the list! If you like thrillers, try “A Most Wanted Man” (2014), based on the title by John le Carré. The film stars Philip Seymour Hoffman and was highly praised by critics. I would also recommend “Tracks” (2013), a wonderful, though largely overlooked, film based on Robyn Davidson’s memoir recounting her nine-month trek across the Australian desert with a dog and four camels. With the amazing Adam Driver as costar to Mia Wasikowska, you really can’t go wrong with this one.
To be honest, though, even mediocre movies can still be enjoyable if you just want to see your favorite characters brought to life. Bill Bryson’s bestseller “A Walk in the Woods” is one of my favorite books, and while (in my humble opinion) the film version didn’t captivate me or bring tears of laughter to my eyes the way that Bryson’s writing does, it was still entertaining. So whether you’re interested in an Oscar winner, or a slightly-cringe-worthy-but-nonetheless-enjoyable adaptation, check one out at the library!
Trending audiobooks on Hoopla
1. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins
2. “Stealing Home” by Sherryl Woods
3. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone “ by J. K. Rowling
4. “The Henna Artist” by Alka Joshi
5. “Have You Seen Me?” by Kate White
Trending ebooks on Hoopla
1. “Stealing Home” by Sherryl Woods
2. “The Woman in the Window” by A. J. Finn
3. “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn
4. “Three Wishes” by Liane Moriarty
5. “The Water Keeper” by Charles Martin
Trending Movies on Hoopla
1. “Driveways”
2. “Safe Haven”
3. “A Small Act”
4. “A Most Wanted Man”
5. “Agatha and the Truth of Murder”
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
