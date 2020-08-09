As a child, I was obsessed with all things Bigfoot, aliens, Nostradamus … you get the picture. They are all still interesting subjects to me, but “obsessed” is probably too strong a word. Over a recent summer weekend, I read the new book by Max Brooks called “Devolution: a Firsthand Account of the Rainier Sasquatch Massacre.” The book was thoroughly entertaining and at moments downright scary, but it got me wondering about my ability to survive in the wilderness while being ambushed by hungry creatures.
Whenever I read about tales of survival or stories about people overcoming danger and hardship, I put myself in that situation and daydream about how I would react in the face of adversity. Typically, after a minute or so I come to the realization that if I were stranded in the wilderness with no provisions, or if I were being chased by Sasquatch, I would simply give up. Best to focus on the fun and mysterious aspect of these stories and not imminent peril!
If you are looking to read a little bit about various North American legends, you’ll definitely want to check out the 2019 book “I Know What I Saw: Modern-Day Encounters With Monsters of New Urban Legend and Ancient Lore,” by Linda S. Godfrey. She covers classics like Bigfoot and werewolves, but she also focuses on more recent sightings of creatures and unexplained phenomena.
An enjoyable book I downloaded from Overdrive was “The World of Lore: Monstrous Creatures,” by Aaron Mahnke (the physical book is available as well). Especially interesting for me was the story of the infamous resident of the Pine Barrens in southern New Jersey: the Jersey Devil. The story originated with a Pine Barrens resident named Jane Leeds, known as Mother Leeds, who had 12 children. After finding she was pregnant for the 13th time, she cursed the child and the Jersey Devil was born. Mahnke touches on many more interesting anecdotes and superstitions that have been passed down for generations.
There are other books that focus on the science of some of these legends, including “Bigfoot Exposed: An Anthropologist Examines America’s Enduring Legend,” by David J. Daegling, but lately I enjoy letting my imagination go wild (I’m going to assume that these creatures are part of mythology and not real so I can sleep at night)! Even if this particular subject isn’t for you, it’s really important to allow yourself to escape with a good book every now and then. Just give us a call or make an appointment to stop into the library to find your next exciting read!
Trending audiobooks on Hoopla
- 1. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins
- 2. “Stranger in the Lake” by Kimberly Belle
- 3. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo
- 4. “The Henna Artist” by Alka Joshi
- 5. “The Girls Weekend: A Novel” by Jody Gehrman
Trending ebooks on Hoopla
- 1. “The Summer House” by Lauren K. Denton
- 2. “The Last Flight” by Julie Clark
- 3. “The Hideaway” by Lauren K. Denton
- 4. “My Dear Hamilton” by Stephanie Dray
- 5. “The Woman in the Window” by A. J. Finn
Trending Movies on Hoopla
- 1. “Sometimes Always Never”
- 2. “Hamilton: One Shot to Broadway”
- 3. “Madame”
- 4. “Legally Blonde”
- 5. “Knock Knock”
Check out any of these materials (no holds list or wait time) with your library card by visiting www.hoopladigital.com. Contact reference@westerlylibrary.org with questions.
This week
MONDAY — The library will be closed for Victory Day.
TUESDAY — 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Teen Live Arts and Crafts – Join us on Zoom as we go over some basics of painting, drawing, and crafting! Register in advance by emailing skobos@westerlylibrary.org; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 1-2 p.m., Virtual Tuesday Afternoon Book Discussion – The title up for discussion this month is “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett. Contact Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for the Zoom meeting details; 2-2:15 p.m., Kids No-Bake Snacks – Join Judy and Meagan and beat the heat with some yummy treats! Find these short, pre-recorded videos on our ‘Kids Online Programming’ Facebook Group; 5-6 p.m., Summer Yoga in Wilcox Park – All ages can join Julia Reid in the park or via Zoom for yoga practice; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10 a.m., Essentrics/Classical Stretch Class – Join us for a 30 minute class in the park (appropriate for all ages and fitness levels). We recommend bringing a mat, towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Zoom Book Chat (ages 6-11) – Come chat with the Westerly Children’s Librarians for a “Share a Stuffed Animal” themed book chat. Pre-registration is required; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library.
THURSDAY — 10-10:15 a.m., Kids Around Town Storytimes Video – Join Judy and Meagan as they travel to various locations in our downtown community to read fun, themed picture books; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library; 3:30-4:30 p.m., Teen Cooking – We’ll walk you through, on Zoom, the basics of some of the most versatile dishes you can make! Email skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register; 6-7 p.m., Virtual Author Talk with John Heminway – Join us to hear from the author of “In Full Flight”, his new book about a woman’s quest for a new life in Africa in the wake of World War II — and a heroic career that hid a secret past. Registration is required. Please email bkearsch@westerlylibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Virtual Music with Mike (Ages babies and older) – Join Mike Markowitz for some fun songs to sing and dance to! Pre-registrants will be sent a link and password to join the Zoom program; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library.
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information.
Caroline Badowski is the head of reference at the Westerly Library.
