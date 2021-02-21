In a year like this, it feels like there is no reason not to spread holidays out longer than the one calendar day they’re given (you don’t want to know how long I left my Christmas tree up.) So, even though Valentine’s Day has passed, there’s no reason not to keep the romance alive. The library is full of love, thanks to romantic movies that are ready to binge!
If you’re ready for romance and a good cry, you’ll need the Nicholas Sparks Binge Box. This set contains five movies that were based on books by Nicholas Sparks. There’s some heavy-hitting tear-jerkers in here: “The Notebook” and “A Walk to Remember” are included. The box can be checked out for 21 days, so you can take your time watching or cram all five in one sitting (we won’t judge.)
Hallmark movies are like the dependable, small-town dreamboat who shows up in nearly every Hallmark movie: they’re ready to romance even the most jaded among us. If you need a little low-stress escapism, try a Hallmark movie. Check out “Winter Castle”, “A Valentine’s Day Match”, and “Fashionably Yours”, all on our new shelf (if available.) You can relax and know that everything will work out in the end, because it’s a Hallmark movie. And these DVDs aren’t just for Valentine’s Day: there are seasonal titles like “All Summer Long” and “Love, Fall and Order”, in addition to Christmas movies, so you can keep the love going all year.
Need a little more drama and danger? Try “Outlander”. The television series now has five seasons available on DVD, so there’s lots to binge. “Outlander” has a little bit of everything: time travel, a love triangle, Scottish history, gorgeous scenery, war, kilts. While international travel may not be possible at the moment, bingeing “Outlander” is a great way to feel like you’re vacationing in Scotland.
If full-on romance is a bit much for you, you can poke fun at the entire genre with Isn’t It Romantic? It’s not the greatest movie of all time, but it’s perfectly pleasant. For a much better movie, and an absolute classic, there’s The Princess Bride (complete with the kissing parts.)
Grab a blanket and snack, and get cozy with a romantic DVD. For the love of love, start bingeing!
Top requested books
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
4. “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner
5. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
6. “Win” by Harlan Coben
7. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
8. “Daylight” by David Baldacci
9. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
10. “21st Birthday” by James Patterson
Top requested DVDs
1. “Wild Mountain Thyme”
2. “Tenet”
3. “The Crown Season 3”
4. “News of the World”
5. “Let Him Go”
6. “Greenland”
7. “The Undoing”
8. “All Creatures Great and Small”
9. “Yellowstone Season 3”
10. “Promising Young Woman”
This week
MONDAY — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Teen Take & Make – Come grab a craft from the teen space! Supplies are limited, one per teen please. Check out and subscribe to our YouTube channel next Monday to watch us complete the craft; 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Live Trivia with Kahoot – Join us for some trivia fun! We’ll be meeting through Zoom and using Kahoot. Topics will vary. Contact skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kids Take & Make Crafts – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote in the Children’s room. One per child, please; 12-12:15 p.m., Folk Tales – Check out our newest series on our YouTube channel, where each week we will spotlight some of Westerly’s community leaders and their favorite kids and teens books; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 4-4:45 p.m., Homeschoolers Zoom Book Group (ages 10+) – Come having read this month’s book “New Kid” by Jerry Craft. Online pre-registration is required. Register on our website at www.westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Addressing Diversity and Mental Health Through Youth Literature – Join us on Zoom for an informative session led by Clinical Psychology Doctoral Candidate McKenna Parnes. The program will offer resources and language around how to discuss diversity with children and will emphasize the celebration of differences within the community; 6-7 p.m., Wellness Talk: Let’s Talk Immune Function – Join Dr. Kathleen Cannon via Zoom to gain insights into a variety of potential supportive tools for immune function. Please register at www.westerlylibrary.org to receive the Zoom link on the day of the event. Contact cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org with any questions.
THURSDAY — 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Involvement – Interested in making a change in your community? Join us in a discussion of what’s going on in the world and what you can do to help! Email teens@westerlylibrary.org to register; 6:30-8 p.m., Virtual Meditation with John Bednarik – Explore the power of meditation with John Bednarik, and how it can help transform your life and find the joy and serenity you are longing for. Email awagner@westerlylibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff, as each week, we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
Colleen Walsh-Jervis is a collection management associate at the Westerly Library.
