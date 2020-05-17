Readers rejoice! After two long months of closure and our books sitting sad and lonely, we are excited to announce a new service: Library Takeout! Beginning this week, you are once again able to borrow books, movies, music, and audiobooks, and pick them up at the library. Like so many things these days, our Library Takeout looks a bit different than checking out materials in the days of yore (i.e. 9 weeks ago) so please read on for all the details.
In order to borrow materials, you must have a current library card. If you don’t have one, no worries — you can apply easily at www.oslri.org/application. There are 3 ways to request items for takeout: 1. Call 401-596-2877 x2 during business hours; 2. email takeout@westerlylibrary.org ; or 3. complete the online request form on our website www.westerlylibrary.org/librarytakeout. If emailing, please provide your name, card number, and contact information in addition to the titles and authors of materials you wish to borrow. At this time, checkouts are limited to five items per card, or 10 per household. We are only circulating materials from our own library, but be patient, you will soon be able to request items from other Rhode Island libraries as well! Once you have submitted a request, one of our staff will contact you to arrange a pickup time. All pick-ups are by appointment only, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
You can enjoy a couple of options for takeout: Request specific items, or have our staff choose for you. To search for items available to check out, visit the catalog at www.catalog.oslri.net. Make sure to limit your search to Westerly materials by clicking on “View the Entire Collection” and selecting “Westerly” in the dropdown menu. In the event that one of your items is not available, let us know if you would like us to substitute with a similar one!
At your scheduled time you can pick up materials in the library vestibule, located just inside the front entrance. There will be signs to guide you. Your requested items will be wrapped in paper and labeled with your last name, and there will also be bins available for you to return any materials you currently have checked out.
Safety is of the utmost importance to us, so this service is completely contact-free. If you have any questions at the time of your pickup, please call us. Our staff continue to wear protective equipment while working, and all returned materials will be quarantined for at least 72 hours.
Thank you all for your patience and endless support over the last nine weeks, and thank you to the library staff who have been working tirelessly to get this service up and running. We’re excited to return to some semblance of normalcy, and to once again be able to share our wonderful collection with you. See you (from a distance) soon!
Trending audiobooks on Hoopla
- 1. “Have You Seen Me?” by Kate White
- 2. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone “ by J. K. Rowling
- 3. “If I Never Met You” by Mhairi McFarlane
- 4. “The Making of Us” by Lisa Jewell
- 5. “My Dark Vanessa” by Kate Elizabeth Russell
Trending ebooks on Hoopla
- 1. “Plague of Corruption” by Judy Mikovits and Kent Heckenlively
- 2. “The Woman in the Window” by A. J. Finn
- 3. “Three Wishes” by Liane Moriarty
- 4. “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn
- 5. “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson
Trending Movies on Hoopla
- 1. “A Most Wanted Man”
- 2. “Safe Haven”
- 3. “Agatha and the Truth of Murder”
- 4. “Ip Man 4: The Finale”
- 5. “Bel Canto”
Check out any of these materials (no holds list or wait time) with your library card by visiting www.hoopladigital.com. Contact reference@westerlylibrary.org with questions.
Online Offerings
In an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community, the library building is currently closed to the public, but we are still available online. Check out the following virtual groups and digital resources that are available during our closure.
Online Programs: Monday, 6-7 p.m.: Virtual Book Discussion – We will meet via Zoom every Monday for a fun and informal discussion about the books we are reading! Email cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org to register; Wednesday, 1-3 p.m.: Tech Social – Join us on Zoom to talk about all things technology. Email Allyn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org to register; Ongoing: Our monthly book group meets via our Facebook group. This month we are reading “The Mountains Sing” by Nguyen Phan Que Mai (available for free through Hoopla); Couch to 5k Run Club – We are working following the C25K® workout program to go from non-runners to 5k (3.1 mile) distance runners in 8 weeks. Join our Facebook Group to participate!
eBooks/eAudiobooks/Movies: You can still borrow digital materials through Overdrive and Hoopla! Both services are offered for free with your library card, and let you access books, audiobooks, and movies (Hoopla even has music)! Available on your computer or mobile device. For tutorials on how to access them, visit our website and click on “Video Tutorials” under the Virtual Resources tab.
Resources for Adults: If you are looking for a good book, but don’t know what to choose, we are now offering personalized book recommendations! Fill out a brief questionnaire on our website at www.westerlylibrary.org/recommendations, and we will give you 5 recommendations within a day. This service is available for all ages; If you miss doing genealogical research in our Local History Room, please know that you can now access Ancestry Library Edition for free through our website (with a library card). If you don’t currently have a library card, you can get one quickly and easily by filling out an application online at www.oslri.org/application/.
Resources for Kids/Families: Community Hero Storytime: Watch different Community Heroes read stories on our YouTube page. In our newest video, Community Hero Police Chief Lacey reads “Patrolling Police Cars” by Tony Mitton; Phone-a-Story: Do you want to hear the Westerly Children’s Librarians read you a story? Dial 401-596-2877 x 220 anytime to hear some of your favorite stories read aloud. Each week, we will feature 3 new stories.
Visit our website at www.westerlylibrary.org and our Facebook page for additional resources and updates. We are also checking and responding to voicemail messages. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
