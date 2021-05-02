As the month of May begins, we often jump straight into preparing for Mother’s Day (May 9), or perhaps Cinco de Mayo (May 5, as always), but there’s another commemorative day that shouldn’t be overlooked … Star Wars Day on May 4! May the Fourth be with you!
The day celebrates George Lucas’s Star Wars franchise — not because the 4th of May marks the debut of the first film or anything, but simply as a pun on the phrase “May the Force be with you,” which is often repeated in the films. Star Wars Day originated through grassroots fandom (and was eventually adopted by Lucasfilm and Disney), but it’s interesting to note that the first recorded reference to “May the Fourth” was on May 4, 1979, when the Tories took out a newspaper ad congratulating Margaret Thatcher on becoming the first woman Prime Minister of the U.K.: “May the Fourth be with you, Maggie!”
That’s just one example of the truly significant impact the Star Wars franchise has had on pop culture since 1977 — one of many! After all, who doesn’t know the line “Luke, I am your father” (even though hardcore fans will remind you that the actual quote was “No, I am your father”)? And in recent years, who among us doesn’t recognize the adorable face of Baby Yoda (even though fans will remind you that his actual name is Grogu). The beauty of the films are how they — especially the originals — were almost universally enjoyed by a wide spectrum of people.
Whether you’re a Star Wars Superfan or a casual admirer, there are plenty of Star Wars-related materials at the library for you. Start by checking out the films — from the original trilogy to standalones like “Rogue One” — and enjoy your own movie marathon at home. Watch in chronological order, or by release date, the choice is yours! If you like to know what happens behind the scenes, you may like “The Art of Star Wars,” a series of books that chronicles the first steps in the development of each movie to the end stages, with a huge number of never-before-seen illustrations, storyboards, and more. If you have kids, try “Star Wars Maker Lab” by Liz Lee Heinecke, which is packed with scientific experiments inspired by the world of Star Wars. Jabba slime? Count me in! Our Children’s Department is even getting in on the fun, and will share a video on our YouTube channel on Tuesday showing you how to make Star Wars Wookie Cookies with the family! There are so many different books available through our consortium, from cookbooks to crochet patterns for various characters to trivia, so you can celebrate for more than just this one day.
Top requested DVDs
1. “Minari”
2. “The Little Things”
3. “News of the World”
4. “Judas and the Black Messiah”
5. “Promising Young Woman”
6. “Wonder Woman 1984”
7. “The Courier”
8. “Land”
9. “French Exit”
10. “Palm Springs”
Top requested books
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
2. “Win” by Harlan Coben
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
4. “21st Birthday” by James Patterson
5. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci
6. “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline
7. “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford
8. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles
9. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand
10. “The Good Sister” by Sally Hepworth
This week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kids Take & Make Craft – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote in the Children’s room. One per child, please; 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Teen Take & Make Craft and Video – Grab a craft from the teen space, then join Stacy on our YouTube channel after 3pm to see how it’s done! Supplies are limited, one per teen please.
TUESDAY — 10 a.m.-10:15 a.m., Kids Bake: Star Wars Wookie Cookie – Get in the “May the 4th” spirit with Judy and Meagan as they show you how to make this intergalactic treat in this YouTube video; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This 30 minute Essentrics/Classical Stretch class is a full body workout in which you will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mask, mat, bath towel, and water. The class meets on the YMCA side of the park, adjacent to the stairs (weather permitting); 12:30-2 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – Join us on Zoom for help with your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 4-4:15 p.m., Family Game Night: 60 Second Challenge – Visit our YouTube channel to get directions on how to play, and earn family winner bragging rights; 5-5:45 p.m., Couch to 5k Run Club – This group meets at the fountain in Wilcox Park for a socially-distanced group run/walk, following the C25k® training plan; 5-7 p.m., Westerly High School Student Art Exhibition – Westerly High School students will be exhibiting artwork in the Hoxie Gallery from Wednesday May 5th to Friday, May 28th; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Community Voices: History in Balance – Please join us for a virtual conversation with locals April Dinwoodie and Kevin Lowther. They will be discussing their experiences as persons of color in the mostly white community of Westerly, as well as their work with Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition. Registration is required. Please register on our website by Tuesday, May 4th. You will receive a Zoom invitation the morning of the program.
THURSDAY — 11a.m.-12 p.m., (Virtual) Older Adult Hour – In this Zoom program, we’ll talk about resources, programs, and services in and around Westerly that you may not have heard of, and each meeting will feature a special guest. This week, we will be joined by the Nichole Woodward, Community Information Specialist at the Westerly Senior Center. Register on our website www.westerlylibrary.org, or call (401) 596-2877 x306 for more information;
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff, as each week, we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
