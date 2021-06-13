June is Pride month, a time to recognize the impact that LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer) individuals have had on history, to celebrate their experiences and culture, and to remember those who have been lost due to violence and illness over the years. Perhaps the most well-known celebration is the NYC Pride March — the absolutely massive, exciting, and fantastically colorful event that returns virtually this year — but it’s certainly not the only way to celebrate. A great way to take part is by simply learning more about the history of Pride, and reading books by and about members of the LGBTQ community.
The first NYC Pride March was held in 1970, on the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. On June 28, 1969, a police raid at the Stonewall Inn (a gay bar in Greenwich Village) incited a riot and series of spontaneous protests and demonstrations. The Stonewall Riot is now largely considered the catalyst of the modern gay-rights movement. The library has a number of great books on the subject for all ages, from “This Day in June” by Gayle E. Pitman (kids) to the photographic history “We Are Everywhere” by Matthew Riemer and Leighton Brown (teen and adult). For more on the Stonewall riots specifically, try “The Stonewall Riots” by Marc Stein, which presents a detailed overview of the moment and the movement through photographs, first-person accounts, court documents, political flyers, and more.
This is also a good time to read books by LGBTQ voices, both past and present. Start with a classic like James Baldwin’s “Giovanni’s Room” (1956), a haunting exploration of sexual identity, love, and shame, or “The Price of Salt” (1952), written by Patricia Highsmith under the pseudonym “Claire Morgan.” The latter was more of a cult classic, and a novel undeniably ahead of its time, which enjoyed a recent resurgence after being adapted into the critically-acclaimed film “Carol” (2015). You may also want to go way, way back and explore the work of Sappho … or, at least, what remains of it. The prolific Greek poet, who inspired such terms as “sapphic” and “lesbian” (she lived on the island of Lesbos), is said to have written 10,000 lines of poetry, though the majority have been lost. Check out “Searching for Sappho” by Philip Freeman for a more information and complete translations of her surviving work.
There are plenty of newer books by LGBTQ authors to explore as well, from fiction to personal memoirs. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, “Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing” by Lauren Hough and “Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile are all newish memoirs that give you some insight into the experiences of a few very different members of the LGBTQ community. A couple other brand new books that you won’t want to miss are “Dear Senthuran” by Akwaeke Emezi and “Filthy Animals” by Brandon Taylor.
Top requested books
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
3. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand
4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
5. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner
6. “Win” by Harlan Coben
7. “21st Birthday” by James Patterson
8. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci
9. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
10. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny
Top requested DVDs
1. “Minari”
2. “The Father”
3. “French Exit”
4. “Promising Young Woman”
5. “Nobody”
6. “The Little Things”
7. “Godzilla vs. Kong”
8. “The Courier”
9. “The Virtuoso”
10. “Raya and the Last Dragon”
This Week
MONDAY — 5-6 p.m., Yoga in the Park with Julia Reid – Join us for an all-levels yoga class with a mix of power and restorative poses. Please bring a yoga mat or towel, water, and comfy clothes you can move in, and meet in the large grass area by the Memorial fountain.
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us every Tuesday for a beginner-friendly yoga practice on the YMCA side of the park. Please bring a yoga mat, a towel, a water bottle; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Involvement – Join us in a discussion of what’s going on in the world and what you can do to help! Contact teens@westerlylibrary.org to register; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Contact cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This 30 minute workout will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mat, bath towel, and water. The class meets on the YMCA side of the park, adjacent to the stairs (weather permitting); 12:30-2 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – Join us on Zoom for help with your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 2-3 p.m., Virtual Film Club – We will discuss three movies we selected last month and choose three to watch for our July meeting. Contact Hannah at hbeldock@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 6-7 p.m., Summer Salads – In this virtual cooking demonstration, learn how summer vegetables and fruit can be transformed into beautiful and delicious salads of all types. Register on our website.
THURSDAY — 10-10:45 a.m., Walking Club – The group will meet at the Memorial fountain, and enjoy a walk in the park while discussing books, movies, or whatever is on your mind. Register at www.westerlylibrary.org; 4-4:45 p.m., Teen Jackbox Games – Join your teen librarians to play some fun and weird virtual games on your computer or smart phone. Contact teens@westerlylibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff, as each week, we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
