In case you haven’t noticed, we’re most definitely in the dog days of summer. You’ve probably said this yourself, at some point. But where does this puzzling phrase come from? Or for that matter, why do we mark clams as the epitome of happiness (“happy as a clam”), or proclaim that the “proof is in the pudding,” when, frankly, I’ve never found it there? Whether you’re obsessed with etymology or still don’t know the difference between “i.e.” and “e.g.,” we have plenty of fascinating books on the origin of our language.
You may have seen “irregardless” in the news lately. Merrian-Webster officially defended its inclusion in the dictionary, where it has actually appeared since 1934. (Fun fact: as I type this, Microsoft Word tells me it is NOT, in fact, a word, and wouldn’t I like to use “regardless” instead)? For many, this news was further evidence that the year 2020 has gone to hell in a handbasket (another interesting expression). But what do the editors as Merriam-Webster think about this controversial term? You can read all about it in Kory Stamper’s surprisingly hilarious book: “The Secret Life of Dictionaries.”
Many phrases that we grew up with are bordering on nonsensical to younger generations. “You sound like a broken record” probably means nothing to the kids who grew up with iPhones and streaming music. And given that blackboards have all but disappeared, as whiteboards have taken over, will kids scratch their heads at terms like “start with a clean slate,” or understand the agony of hearing “nails on a chalkboard”? Ralph Keyes explores these and more in “I Love It When You Talk Retro.”
There are a number of books that take a deep-dive into the odd idioms we are so fond of using. In “Ballyhoo, Buckaroo, and Spuds,” Michael Quinion explains where phrases such as “raining cats and dogs” first originated, as well as the bizarre stories behind words like “kangaroo.” Similarly, authors John Mordock and Myron Korach examine confusing phrases like “apple of my eye” and “shed crocodile tears” in “Common Phrases: And Where They Come From.”
Oscar Wilde wrote that Brits have “everything in common with America nowadays except, of course, language”. Of course, he wrote it in 1887, but I think it’s still relevant here. If you’re an anglophile on a mission to learn the ins-and-outs of British phrases and cockney slang, check out “How to Speak Brit” by Christopher J. Moore. And while we’re talking about the UK, I’d be remiss to not mention the great Bill Bryson, who always finds a way to make the driest subjects absolutely hilarious. Don’t believe me? Try “The Mother Tongue: English Language and How it Got that Way.”
So, whether you’re taking advantage of these “dog days” by lounging on the beach, or you’re “happy as a clam” in your air-conditioned room, you may as well learn something new at the same time. Contact us at the library to check out any of these books!
This week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Kids Take & Make Crafts: Paper Bat Airplane – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote that will be located outside the Library front door. Each Monday there will be a new craft. 1 per child; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Teen Take & Make Craft: Scratch-Off Bundle and Mini Wishing Bottle – Grab a craft kit for teens! Supplies limited, 1 per teen; 10-10:15 a.m., Kids Mindful Monday Video – Don’t lose your cool! Check out some fun tips, tricks and activities to help keep calm and summer on! These short, pre-recorded videos are on our “Kids Online Programming” Facebook Group; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – This summer, free contact-less, grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library; 3-3:15 p.m., Kid Stories with Sara – Enjoy some fun stories with Sara! These short, pre-recorded videos are available on our “Kids Online Programming” Facebook group.
TUESDAY — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go: Tiny Decoupage Pots – Schedule an appointment to pick up your kit beginning today! Supplies are limited; 11 a.m.-12 p.m., We’ll be meeting through Zoom and using the Kahoot app for trivia. Register in advance by emailing skobos@westerlylibrary.org; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-2:15 p.m., Kids No-Bake Snacks – Join Judy and Meagan and beat the heat with some yummy treats! Find these short, pre-recorded videos on our ‘Kids Online Programming’ Facebook Group; 5-6 p.m., Summer Yoga in Wilcox Park – All ages can join Julia Reid in the park or via Zoom for yoga practice; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10 a.m., Essentrics/Classical Stretch Class – Join us for a 30 minute class in the park (appropriate for all ages and fitness levels). We recommend bringing a mat, towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Zoom Book Chat (ages 6-11) – Come chat with the Westerly Children’s Librarians for a “Stripes” themed book chat. Pre-registration is required; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library.
THURSDAY — 10-10:15 a.m., Kids Around Town Storytimes Video – Join Judy and Meagan as they travel to various locations in our downtown community to read fun, themed picture books; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library; 3:30-4:30 p.m., Teen Virtual Book & Writing Club – Join us on Zoom for an open discussion on anything book or writing related! Email skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY — 10-11 a.m., Virtual Science Experiments with Mr. T (Ages 5-12) – Pre-registration is required, and the first 25 to sign up will receive a bag of supplies, so they can follow along at home!; 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Free Summer Lunches (ages 18 and under) – Grab and go meals will be served outside the entrance of the Library.
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
