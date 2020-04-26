I imagine many of you have heard the saying, “Music soothes the savage beast.” When writing this column, I learned that this is a misquote. The correct phrase is, “Music has charms to soothe the savage breast” — it is from a play called “The Mourning Bride,” written in 1697 by William Congreve. The line continues “… To soften rocks, or bend the knotted oak.”
I interpret this to mean that music can affect and even change our mood. I find music helps to cushion bad times and celebrate good times. Listening to music has been shown to improve our mood and can decrease anxiety and depression. Music helps lower stress hormones and to reduce physical pain. During this uncertain and challenging period dealing with COVID-19, I hope you find some peace of mind listening to your favorite music.
I love music. My siblings and I grew up singing from my father’s Great American Standards songbook while he accompanied us on the piano. My parents listened to and played classical music all the time, and my father was a jazz buff. When I was a kid, I heard Janis Joplin, the Doors, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Cream, and of course the Beatles, because my older brother played their records constantly!
I have been ordering the music CDs at the library for about eight months. Some of the CDs that have been added to the library’s collection recently are: Lewis Capaldi’s “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent,” Michael Kiwanuka’s “Kiwanuka,” Lana Del Ray’s “NFR!,” New York Polyphony’s “Penalosa: Lamentaciones,” and the soundtracks to the 2019 movies “1917” and “Judy.”
I am really enjoying the music of Lewis Capaldi, the 23-year-old Scottish rising pop star. His hit single, “Someone You Loved,” is very catchy, but I think his songs “Grace, Before You Go,” and “Forever” are great, too. The new CD, “Penalosa: Lamentaciones” is early renaissance choral music of Spanish composers sung by the four-member group, New York Polyphony. This CD is one of my new favorites.
At Westerly Library, the CDs are categorized by genre — pop/rock, jazz, world, folk/traditional, country, R&B/hip-hop, blues, gospel, soundtracks, and classical. Nowadays, many people stream music on platforms such as Spotify, Pandora or iTunes, while some of us are still using CDs, and some people use both. The library has just started to offer the digital media service Hoopla, so even when we are closed, as we are currently, you can still borrow your favorite tunes or check out some new ones. You can listen to music on your computer, tablet, or phone. The loan period for music is seven days. See the library’s website to learn more about Hoopla. For folks who don’t have CDs or a streaming service, so much music is available on YouTube. However you listen to music, enjoy!
Contact reference@westerlylibrary.org with questions.
Online Offerings
In an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community, the library is currently closed to the public. Check out the following virtual groups and digital resources that are available during our closure!
Online Programs: Book Discussions: Beginning April 27th, we will meet via Zoom every Monday at 6pm for a fun and informal discussion about the books we are reading! Email cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org to register; our monthly book group meets via our Facebook group. This month we are reading “The Mountains Sing” by Nguyen Phan Que Mai (available for free through Hoopla); Couch to 5k Run Club – We are working following the C25K® workout program to go from non-runners to 5k (3.1 mile) distance runners in 8 weeks. Join our Facebook Group to participate! Virtual Film Club – What movies have you been watching while social distancing? Join us for Virtual Film Club on Wednesday, April 29th at 2:00pm to share one or two of your favorites. Email cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for more.
eBooks/eAudiobooks/Movies: You can still borrow digital materials through Overdrive and Hoopla! Both services are offered for free with your library card, and let you access books, audiobooks, and movies (Hoopla even has music)! Available on your computer or mobile device. For video tutorials on how to access them, visit our website and click on “Video Tutorials” under the Virtual Resources tab.
Resources for Adults: Need individual assistance related to social services? Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, Susan Rosen, is available to offer help! Susan can be reached via email to offer guidance to connect you or loved ones with local resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; It’s a great time to learn something new, and there are many databases available through our website to help. For a limited time, library patrons can access “Udemy”, a learning platform for adults with courses taught by world-class instructors in the areas of business, tech, and personal development. You can also check out “GCF Learn Free”, an educational website with tutorials on everything from Microsoft Excel to grammar lessons!
Resources for Kids/Families: Family Yoga – Children’s Librarian Krystal, and her pup Chico Bon Bon, have a new family-friendly yoga routine, available on our YouTube page; Take a look at Tumblebooks Online Library to access eBooks for kids grades K-6. Currently distance learning? We have a whole list of resources to make Online Learning easier on the Kids page of our website.
Visit our website at www.westerlylibrary.org and our Facebook page for additional resources and updates. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.
