Several weeks ago I ventured on a guided bird walk hosted by the Audubon Society at Arcadia Management Area. It lasted about two hours and it was loads of fun! The best part for me was not seeing the birds (though that was very cool), it was taking the time to stop and take in nature and just being.
You know how you can read what a bird song sounds like? For instance, you can identify a Caroline wren when you hear “tea-kett-le, tea-kett-le, tea-kett-le” or a long-eared owl call “yeeeowwwah”. Easy, right? The answer (for me at least) is no. In fact that is incredibly confusing to a novice like myself. No worries, just check out “Bird Songs: 250 North American Birds in Song” by Les Beletsky, where 250 birds are profiled alongside colorful illustrations. Best of all, there is a digital audio player that provides the corresponding song for each of the birds!
You can find plenty of bird identification books at the library, but one such treasure that I came across was “The Bedside Book of Birds: An Avian Miscellany” by Graeme Gibson. The summary describes the book as being “for anyone who is aware of birds, and for everyone who is intrigued by the artistic forms that humanity has created to represent its soul.” Another is “The Original Water-Color Paintings by John James Audubon for the Birds of America”, an absolutely gorgeous volume of Audubon’s watercolors.
It’s very fitting to be talking about birds since our Summer Reading theme this year is “Tails and Tales,” and as part of it we will be hosting Peter Green, a graphic designer and photographer residing in downtown Providence, for a virtual lecture on July 14th. Peter bikes the small city, documenting peregrine falcons and other urban raptors from red-tailed hawks nesting on a rusty fire escape to American kestrels hunting in graffiti-covered alleys. Peter’s new book “Providence Raptors” (available at the library) is a collection of photographs and stories that reveals how stealthy birds of prey live in the city, and provides tips you can follow to help urban raptors survive. You can sign up for the program on our website!
Top requested books
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
2. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand
3. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
4. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
6. “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides
7. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny
8. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry
9. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner
10. “The President’s Daughter” by James Patterson
Top requested DVDs
1. Nobody
2. Wrath of Man
3. French Exit
4. Godzilla vs. Kong
5. The Father
6. Palm Springs
7. Minari
8. The Truffle Hunters
9. City of Lies
10. The Courier
This week
MONDAY — The library will be closed for Independence Day.
TUESDAY — 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Kids Take & Make Crafts – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote in the Children’s room. One per child, please; 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Summer Reading Crafternoon To-Go – To celebrate our Adult Summer Reading program, we’ll have a new craft kit available on the first 3 Monday’s of July! This week, we’re making lava bead bracelets. Pick up your kit in Reference, while supplies last; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting weekly upstairs in Reference! For more information and to participate please email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This 30 minute workout will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mat, bath towel, and water. The class meets on the YMCA side of the park, adjacent to the stairs (weather permitting); 12:30-2 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – Join us on Zoom for help with your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 4-4:15 p.m., Family Game Night: 60 Second Challenge – Go to our Westerly Library and Wilcox Park YouTube page to get this month’s directions on how to play and earn family winner bragging rights; 5-7 p.m., Helen Roy and Lisle Ann Jackson Art Exhibit – Head to the Hoxie Gallery this evening to check out the new exhibit, and meet with the artists!
THURSDAY — 10-10:45 a.m., Virtual Paint Party (Ages 6-12) – Join Becky from Mermaid Masterpieces in painting your very own masterpiece, as she gives stress free, step by step guidance for a fun paint party time! Registration is required. You will receive a Zoom invitation the morning of the program; 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Join the Friends for their Summer Pop-up Book Sales! Look for them out on the esplanade on Thursdays from July 8th-August 26th. Please note they will accept cash or check only.
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff, as each week, we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to the library Facebook Page and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
SATURDAY — 10-11:30 a.m., Walking Tour of Wilcox Park | Specimen Trees – Wilcox Park is a world class arboretum and holds a large variety of tree species. This tour showcases some of the Master Gardeners favorite trees in the Park. Please meet on the Esplanade at the side entrance of the library; 8-11 p.m., Movies in the Park – In partnership with United Theatre, please join us in the park for a free screening of “Raya and the Last Dragon”! Concessions provided by Coy Café.
Caroline Badowski is the head of adult services at the Westerly Library.
