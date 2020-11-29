’Tis the season for curling up under the covers with a hot beverage and a book!
I’ve actually had a hard time getting into books lately; either they’re too complicated or too mindless, too serious or too sugary-sweet. I finally broke my reader’s block with “Daisy Jones and the Six” (2019) by Taylor Jenkins Reid, a gripping book about a fictional 1970s rock group, written in the style of a music documentary — I highly recommend it to my music-lovers out there! We also have a great selection of new books that just hit the shelves, from popular fiction to former presidents’ memoirs … it’s a great time to start reading!
There are a ton of new mystery/suspense books by best-selling authors. While most of them have a waiting list, we also have “Express” copies available, which are non-holdable and can be checked out for 7 days. Check out Janet Evanovich’s “Fortune and Glory,” Michael Connelly’s “Law of Innocence,” David Badacci’s “Daylight,” or Mary Higgins Clark’s “Piece of My Heart” — all brand new, and also available in large print or Audiobook format!
Memoirs are one of our most popular collections, and there were some really great additions this month. Barack Obama’s new memoir, the first in a planned two-volume series, is entitled “A Promised Land.” Released on Nov. 17, it’s already setting sales records (and even beating a few set by Michelle Obama for “Becoming”)! Chasten Buttigieg, husband of former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, also released a bestselling memoir: “I Have Something to Tell You.” If you’re looking for something to inspire, I would recommend “One Life” by soccer star Megan Rapinoe. And for literary fans, try “This Time Next Year We’ll be Laughing” by Jacqueline Winspear, author of the acclaimed Maisie Dobbs series.
This year has brought us some truly amazing poetry collections. “The Tale of a Niggun” is a heart-wrenching narrative poem by Elie Wiesel, beautifully illustrated by award-winning artist Mark Podwal. Though Wiesel died in 2016, the poem was unearthed from an out-of-print collection of essays originally published in 1978. Margaret Atwood, perhaps best known for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” also released a new collection of poems entitled “Dearly”.
My “to-read” list this month is a bit eclectic, which is not unusual. I don’t read a lot of fiction, but I’m looking forward to “The Sun Collective,” a novel by one of my favorite authors, Charles Baxter. As a cat lady, I feel compelled to read “A Cat’s Tale” by Dr. Paul Koudounaris and his feline commander, Baba. As a librarian, I’m interested in “A Place for Everything: The Curious History of Alphabetical Order” by Judith Flanders. And, finally, as a fan of Scottish accents, I’m listening to the audio version of “Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other,” a humorous travelogue by Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, stars of the “Outlander” TV series.
Check out these and more in our New Book collection!
Top requested books
- 1. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
- 2. “Daylight” by David Baldacci
- 3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
- 4. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child
- 5. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
- 6. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult
- 7. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly
- 8. “The Searcher” by Tana French
- 9. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
- 10. “Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand
Top requested DVDs
- 1. “Outlander: Season 5”
- 2. “The Irishman”
- 3. “The Crown Season 3”
- 4. “Mulan (2020)”
- 5. “Star Trek. Picard. Season 1”
- 6. “Unhinged”
- 7. “Ava”
- 8. “Yellowstone Season 3”
- 9. “Hard Kill”
- 10. “The Doorman”
This week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go: Handmade Holiday Edition – This week, we’re making Lavender Soap! Reserve your kit today, supplies are limited; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Teen Take & Make: Elf Ornament – Come grab a take & make craft from the teen space! Supplies limited, one per teen please; 3-4 p.m., Teen Involvement – Interested in making a change in your community? Join us in a discussion of what’s going on in the world and what you can do to help! Contact skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register; 4-4:15 p.m., Kids Mindful Monday Video – Don’t lose your cool! Check out some fun tips, tricks and activities to help keep calm and summer on! These short, pre-recorded videos are on our YouTube channel.
TUESDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kids Take & Make Crafts – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote outside the Library front door. 1 per child, please; 9 a.m.-8 p.m., First Day for Santa Email –Send your Christmas wishes or share your acts of kindness with Santa, by emailing him at Santa@westerlylibrary.org between December 1st and 18th; 12-12:15 p.m., Folk Tales – Check out our newest series on our YouTube channel, where each week we will spotlight some of Westerly’s community leaders and their favorite kids and teens books; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 4:30 p.m., Family Game Night: 60 Second Challenger – Go to our Westerly Library and Wilcox Park YouTube channel to get this month’s directions on how to play and earn family winner bragging rights! You will need: Cheerios or Froot Loops and Pipe Cleaners; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Community Voices: Columbus, from Quarry to Park – This presentation traces the history and production of the Columbus statue in Wilcox Park. It celebrates the Westerly granite industry, the skill of the artisans involved, and the proud Italian heritage which made the statue possible.
THURSDAY — 4-4:15 p.m., Cooks with Books – Join Meagan and Judy of the children’s room as they demonstrate easy recipes this fall and winter. Visit our YouTube channel to see what they are cooking up this month!
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff, as each week, we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Wreath Take & Make – In lieu of our Annual Wreath Making Workshop we are offering a Wreath Take & Make kit. Kits include a wreath ring, an assortment of greens and wire to affix your greenery. There is a suggested donation of $10 per kit; 10a.m.-2 p.m., Kids 3D Ornament Take & Make – Specially created pieces designed in our own Makerspace are available for kids to take and bring home, to assemble premade ornaments. First come, first served; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
