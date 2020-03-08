Exciting changes will take place within Wilcox Park this spring! The Westerly Library is a fine example of Italianate architecture, and the hardscape of the Esplanade mirrors the formality and symmetry of that period.
Although the majority of the grounds in the park are naturalistic and feature an impressive variety of tree species, one prominent space is different: the Esplanade, located directly across from Town Hall, is unique with its perfect symmetry and formal hardscape attributes. Here, an unobstructed sight line exists between the steps of the Town Hall straight through to the park’s Memorial Fountain. This was a deliberate move by landscape architect Arthur Shurcliff, who was commissioned by the Memorial and Library Association in the 1920s to design both the Esplanade and the Memorial Fountain. Shurcliff’s level of detail is evident in the beautifully carved Westerly blue granite balustrade and the octagonal fountain basin (not to mention the 1937 War Memorial design).
The redesigned Esplanade gardens will complement the formal architectural features of the library. Evergreens will define the perimeter spaces and the interior parterres, while flowering perennials will enliven the gardens with seasonal color.
For the last few years, a precut Christmas tree stood in the center of the esplanade for the holidays. The future tree will be more permanent: we recently planted a Concolor Fir between the Columbus statue and Broad Street. Once big enough, we will begin decorating this tree for the holidays, and a Westerly red granite compass stone will be placed in the center of the Esplanade. It will be five feet in diameter with additional border stones creating a full seven-foot circle feature.
The entire space within the Esplanade will undergo changes. The existing bluestone walkway will continue to be releveled and broken stones will be replaced. The four quadrants will retain their central grass paths and divided rectangular garden spaces, but the dimensions of each garden plot will be meticulously aligned and scaled. Each of the eight garden plots will have low boxwood hedging (although boxwood blight is currently a devastating issue, NewGen “Freedom” boxwoods are resistant). The existing yew hedge defining the perimeter of the Esplanade will undergo extensive pruning to rejuvenate and bring about uniformity — a process that will take a couple of years, as new growth from the center develops. An upright form of yew, robust Irish yew, will replace the hedge at 12 key points; when mature, the upright yews will serve as punctuation points, towering grandly over the 3- to 4-foot-high yew hedge.
Contributions from the Friends of the Library as well as from an anonymous donor is making all of this possible. Additional funds are still needed and contributions can be made to the park for this purpose. The design process has been ongoing over the winter with professional guidance from landscape architect Elena Pascarella, owner of Landscape Elements LLC in Warwick. Work has begun and the area will briefly resemble that of a construction site, but once it is complete the Esplanade should be a showcase to behold.
Top requested books
1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins
2. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker
3. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett
4. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson
5. “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano
6. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben
7. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes
8. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid
9. “Blindside” by James Patterson
10. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci
Top requested movies
1. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
2. “Knives Out”
3. “Ford v Ferrari”
4. “Jojo Rabbit”
5. “Parasite”
6. “Bombshell”
7. “Frozen 2”
8. “Game of Thrones, season 8”
9. “Harriet”
10. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
This week
MONDAY — 11-11:45 a.m., Preschool Playgroup (ages 3-5) – Practice motor skills while having fun and getting messy; 4-7 p.m., AARP Tax Assistance – First-come, first-served, sign up begins an hour before the event; 4-5 p.m., Homework Help (for grades K-3) – Homework help and tutoring in individual subjects; 5-6 p.m., Meet and Greet with RIPR’s Alex Nunez – Free and open to all.
TUESDAY — 10-10:45 a.m., Family Storytime – An all ages storytime and craft; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., DIY Biodegradable Seedling Pot – Drop in any time and learn to make pots for seed starting out of recycled newspaper; 1-2 p.m., Afternoon Book Discussion – “A First Rate Madness” by Nassir Ghaemi; 1-3 p.m., Homeschool “Science” Fair – Choose a Science topic, research it, then present your findings; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Learn what social services are available in town; 2-4 p.m., Technology Drop In Assistance – Bring your device to the library for 1:1 assistance; 3:30-5 p.m., Kids Crafts (all ages) – Come enjoy a family fun craft led by library staff and volunteers; 5-7:30 p.m., Experience VR – A special night of guided virtual reality and gaming for adults; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Group – a friendly knitting, crochet, needlework, and yarn craft club; 6-7:30 p.m., Renaissance Toastmasters – Share stories and get comfortable speaking in front of an audience.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-11 a.m., Kids Crafts (all ages) – Come enjoy a family fun craft led by library staff and volunteers; 11-11:30 a.m., Baby and Me Yoga (6 weeks to crawlers) – Strengthen muscles and promote tummy time while bonding with your little one; 1-3 p.m., Senior Technology Social – Meet fellow seniors and talk about your technology problems; 4-7:45 p.m., Shoreline Robotics Practice – For teens interested in STEM and Robotics; 6-7:30 p.m., From Seneca Falls to the 19th Amendment: Songs of the American Woman Suffrage Movement –Adult, teens, and children welcome; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Explore Mindful Living – Join Chris Liguori a certified meditation & yoga teacher to discover how to live in the present.
THURSDAY —10-10:45 a.m., 3 to 5 Year Old Storytime – A storytime with stories, songs, play and crafting; 12-1 p.m., Unity Yoga Class – A free community Yoga class; 3-5 p.m., Build-a-Boat at the Westerly Library: Afternoon Edition – Learn how to build Footy-class model sailboats. Preregistration is required; 3:30-5 p.m., Teen Baking – Bake something delicious with the librarians! Registration strongly recommended; 4-4:30 p.m., Elementary School Storytime (grades K-2) – Join Miss Judy as she shares some stories aimed at the older kids; 4-5 p.m., Italian Immigration in Rhode Island – A talk presented by Debra A. Mulligan; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – All ages and experience levels are welcome, no sign-up required.
FRIDAY — 9:30-10 a.m., Storytime Yoga (ages 3+) – Listen to a mindfulness-based story, and learn yoga poses/relaxation techniques; 10 a.m. -5 p.m., Voter Registration – Paper registration forms for CT and RI are available, or iPads to registering online; 4-5 p.m., K9 Reading Buddies (grades 2-5) – Sign up for a one on one 15 minute time slot to read to a Therapy Dog; 4-5:30 p.m., Teen Involvement – Pitch new program ideas, suggest books for our collection, and earn volunteer hours; 4-5:45 p.m., Shoreline Robotics Practice – For teens interested in STEM and Robotics.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., AARP Tax Assistance – First-come, first-served, sign up begins an hour before the event; 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Kids Crafts (all ages) – Come enjoy a family fun craft led by library staff and volunteers; 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Adult Writers Workshop – A group-led prose writing workshop; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Drop-in Foundation Directory Training – No registration required.
Alan Peck is the superintendent of Wilcox Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.