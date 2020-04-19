Since 1958, the American Library Association (ALA) has celebrated National Library Week as a way of recognizing the contributions of libraries and their staffs, and to highlight our many resources. Each year there is a unique theme for the week; this year, somewhat ironically, it is “Find Your Place at the Library.” This was clearly decided on quite a while ago, before we found ourselves in the midst of a global pandemic, and before libraries and other establishments were forced to temporarily close their doors. So, no, please don’t “find yourself at the library.” We’re sorry, but we won’t let you in. Instead, we’re flipping the script a bit: “Find the Library at YOUR Place”. And there are a ton of ways to do this.
We’ve worked hard to make sure that — even though you can’t take out our physical materials — you still have access to plenty of information and resources online … even a few new ones! “Ancestry” (Library Edition), previously only available in the building, is now temporarily accessible from home with your library card. This could be a great opportunity to dig into your family history! If you’re looking for something more academic, we have plenty of options for virtual learning. Try “Udemy”, which offers 4,000-plus top-rated video tutorials on everything from technical skills to personal development, or “National Emergency Library”, a massive collection of books for remote teaching and learning. There are plenty of others available on our website under “Databases.”
Libraries offer plenty of recreational opportunities as well, which we’ve been adapting to be social-distance-friendly. If you miss our popular Cookbook Club meetings, head to the blog at https://westerlycooks.wordpress.com/. There you can catch up on past meetings and look at the mouthwatering dishes that were shared. You can even send recipes and pictures of what you’re making at home to Amanda (contact info on blog) to be featured in a future post! Miss your book club? Our first virtual book club meeting is April 23, and we’re discussing “The Gown” by Jennifer Robson (available through Hoopla). Join the discussion on our Facebook group … all are welcome, even if you haven’t read the book fully! I’m halfway through, and completely absorbed.
Of course, libraries also offer books and activities for families. Visit our YouTube page, where you can join our Children’s Librarian Miss Krystal (and her pal Chico Bon Bon) for Family Yoga. If you miss our monthly Scavenger Hunt, you can find one on our website that you can do from home! There are also links to virtual storytimes (read by favorite authors such as Mo Willems), coloring pages, and more to keep your family entertained.
We’re looking forward to the day we open our doors again, but, until then, visit us on our website, Facebook and Instagram pages, and on YouTube. We hope you celebrate National Library Week by checking out our many resources, and by finding “the library at your place.”
In an effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community, the library is currently closed to the public. Check out the following virtual groups and digital resources that are available during our closure!
Online programs
Book Discussion Group: Join our Facebook group for a virtual book discussion. This month we are reading “The Gown” by Jennifer Robson (available for free through Hoopla). We will discuss it online on April 23rd; Couch to 5k Run Club – We are working following the C25K® workout program to go from non-runners to 5k (3.1 mile) distance runners in 8 weeks. Join our Facebook Group to participate!
eBooks/eAudiobooks/Movies: You can still borrow digital materials through Overdrive and Hoopla! Both services are offered for free with your library card, and let you access books, audiobooks, and movies (Hoopla even has music)! Available on your computer or mobile device. For video tutorials on how to access them, visit our website and click on “Video Tutorials” under the Virtual Resources tab.
Resources for Adults: It’s a great time to learn something new, and there are some great websites and databases to help. For a limited time, library patrons can access “Udemy”, a learning platform for adults with courses taught by world-class instructors in the areas of business, tech, and personal development. You can also check out “GCF Learn Free”, an educational website with tutorials on everything from Microsoft Excel to grammar lessons! Find it on our website under Databases.
Resources for Kids/Families: Family Yoga – Children’s Librarian Krystal, and her pup Chico Bon Bon, lead you through a family-friendly yoga routine. Watch the videos on our YouTube page; Take a look at Tumblebooks Online Library to access eBooks for kids grades K-6. Currently distance learning? We have a whole list of resources to make Online Learning easier on the Kids page of our website.
Visit our website at www.westerlylibrary.org and our Facebook page for additional resources and updates. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
