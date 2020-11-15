The three things I love most in life are, not necessarily in order: food, watching television, and sleep. Well, there is a fourth, of course: my husband (I said not in any particular order!). Oh, and my cat, but that is a discussion for another day. Today the focus is on sleep. Getting the right amount of sleep is vital to living a healthy life. Emotional, mental, and physical health is dependent on getting adequate sleep.
The number of books written about sleep makes it clear that sleep is a hot topic in today’s society. In “Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams,” by Matthew Walker, the author talks about how the amount of sleep we get affects our ability to learn and make decisions. It also helps boost our immune system and regulate our appetite, among so many physical benefits. The most fascinating part about sleep is dreaming. Dreaming is important to help us sort through painful memories and emotions, as well as increase creativity.
In these particularly anxious times, take some comfort in knowing you are not alone having trouble sleeping. We all know what it is like when your brain will not stop going around in circles at 3 am. A lovely book to help calm your mind when sleep is evading you is called “Nothing Much Happens: Cozy and Calming Stories to Soothe Your Mind and Help You Sleep,” by Kathryn Nicolai. Through her stories, Nicolai “quietly teaches mindfulness and self-compassion, soothes frayed nerves, and builds solid habits for nurturing sleep.”
Adults are not the only ones who can be plagued by restless nights. Fortunately, there are many resources available to help children who have sleep issues. “Mindfulness at Bedtime” by Amber Bullis and “Guided Meditation for Children: Help Anxious Children Calm Down, Manage Feelings and Sleep Better” by Diane Tusek are two that can be found at the library.
Whether it is reading or listening to music, a routine is important to helping get a good night’s sleep. Listening to Enya was one of my habits for many years. It was quite effective, so if you want to try that method you are in luck because we have several of her albums here at the library! If want to learn how to sleep better or are just curious about it, you will find plenty of information at the library. Just make stopping by a part of your routine!
Top requested books
1. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
2. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult
3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
4. “All the Devils are Here” by Louise Penny
5. “The Searcher” by Tana French
6. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
7. “Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand
8. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child
9. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
10. “Daylight” by David Baldacci
Top requested DVDs
1. “Outlander: Season 5”
2. “The Irishman”
3. “The Crown Season 3”
4. “Star Trek. Picard. Season 1”
5. “Ava”
6. “Hard Kill”
7. “Mulan”
8. “Unhinged”
9. “Bill and Ted Face the Music”
10. “The Doorman”
This week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go: Handmade Holiday Edition – For the first week of special Handmade Holiday kits, we’re making Book Page Wreaths! Reserve yours today, supplies are limited; 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Career Chat – Starting to think about what you’d like for a job/career? Chat with us (virtually) about resources that can help! Contact skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register; 4-4:15 p.m., Kids Mindful Monday Video – Don’t lose your cool! Check out some fun tips, tricks and activities to help keep calm and summer on! These short, pre-recorded videos are on our YouTube channel.
TUESDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kids Take & Make Crafts – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote outside the Library front door. 1 per child, please; 12-12:15 p.m., Folk Tales – Check out our newest series on our YouTube channel, where each week we will spotlight some of Westerly’s community leaders and their favorite kids and teens books; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3 p.m., Virtual Film Club – We will discuss three movies we selected last month and choose three to watch for our December meeting. Contact hbeldock@westerlylibrary.org to register; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 4-4:45 p.m., Homeschoolers Zoom Book Group (ages 10+) – Come having read this month’s book “The One and Only Bob” by Katherine Applegate. Online pre-registration is required. Email Miss Krystal at Klaharty@westerlylibrary.org; 6-7 p.m., Cookbook Club: Dine and Discuss – We’ll be preparing and (virtually) sharing recipes from “Bowls” by America’s Test Kitchen, and “Bowls of Plenty” by Carolynn Carreño. Contact amsperry@westerlylibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY — 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Virtual Book Club – Join us on Zoom for an open discussion on anything book or writing related! Email skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register.
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information.
Caroline Badowski is the head of reference at the Westerly Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.