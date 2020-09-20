Today I am going to begin by singing the glorious praises of the humble lentil. I love lentils … all kinds, red, brown, green. It’s a notable day at work when I don’t have lentil soup for lunch. Some other favorites are lentil Bolognese, lentil nicoise salad, lentil shepherd’s pie, I could go on. And believe me, I can go on about food.
Lentils are great for me because, as a vegan, it’s a delicious way to get protein and other nutrients. Along with searching for recipes on the internet, I’ve found really great cookbooks at the library that provide some great inspiration. The one that touched my soul is “The Bean Bible: A Legumaniac’s Guide to Lentils, Peas and Every Edible Bean on the Planet” by Aliza Green because “legumaniac” is how I will describe myself going forward. When we’re finally able to have parties again, and when someone asks what I’m passionate about or what my hobbies are, my answer will be “Legumes!”
I’m also a big fan of white beans, but that’s neither here nor there. If you are vegan-curious, a new book you may want to check out is “Vegetable Kingdom: The Abundant World of Vegan Recipes” by Bryant Terry. What’s extra fun about this cookbook is that Bryant has a playlist to go with each recipe, which in quite fun. But he also says “Our meals carry history, memories, and stories. They connect our family to our ancestors (both blood and spiritual) and bring the past into present day.” I love that idea of connecting food with family and history.
I’ve been plant-based for a few years now, so I’m thrilled to tell you that we have an exciting event happening on Thursday, Sept. 24, starting at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Ella Rodriguez, a Food for Life instructor through the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) and a Whole Foods Healthy Teachers Program instructor, will be doing a cooking demonstration/lecture about the health benefits of a plant-based diet. All are welcome, so if you’re interested, please send an email to cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org to register for the event.
Trending audiobooks on hoopla
- 1. “The Last Story of Mina Lee” by Nancy Jooyoun Kim
- 2. “The Nantucket Inn” by Pamela Kelley
- 3. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins
- 4. “Left to Die” by Blake Pierce
- 5. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett
Trending ebooks on hoopla
- 1. “Disloyal: A Memoir” by Michael Cohen
- 2. “The Lying Life of Adults” by Elena Ferrante
- 3. “The Wedding Date Disaster” by Avery Flynn
- 4. “The Last Flight” by Julie Clark
- 5. “Sea Glass Castle” by T. I. Lowe
Trending movies on hoopla
- 1. “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”
- 2. “The Night Watch”
- 3. “All Roads Lead to Rome”
- 4. “Life as We Know It”
- 5. “Never Too Late”
Check out any of these materials (no holds list or wait time) with your library card by visiting www.hoopladigital.com. Contact reference@westerlylibrary.org with questions.
This week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go: Natural Cleaning Products – We’re making laundry detergent and air freshener! Reserve your kit today, supplies are limited; 3-4 p.m., Teen Live Trivia with Kahoot – Join us for some trivia fun! We’ll be meeting through Zoom and using Kahoot. Topics will vary. Contact skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register; 4-4:15 p.m., Kids Mindful Monday – These pre-recorded videos are on our YouTube channel.
TUESDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kids Take & Make Crafts – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote outside the Library front door. 1 per child, please; 10-11:15 a.m., Job Hunting Advice – Join a virtual sit-down with our library staff for advice on job hunting! Register online. Zoom link will be emailed before the meeting; 10 a.m.-1 p.m OR 2-4:30 p.m., Voter Registration Sign-Up – If you’re not registered to vote, or have moved recently, stop by the esplanade to register today! From 12-1 the Westerly Raging Grannies will be here, regaling us with songs about voting; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Virtual Meditation – Join Nirav Sheth to learn about the positive effect that meditation can have on your life. Email bkearsch@westerlylibrary.org to register.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10 a.m., Essentrics/Classical Stretch Class – Join us for a 30 minute class in the park (appropriate for all ages and fitness levels). We recommend bringing a mat, towel, and water; 10-11 a.m., Homeschoolers Zoom Book Group (ages 10+) – Come having read this month’s book “Catherine, Called Birdy” by Karen Cushman. Online pre-registration is required. Email Miss Krystal at Klaharty@westerlylibrary.org!
THURSDAY — 3-4 p.m., Teen Involvement – Interested in making a change in your community? Join us in a discussion of what’s going on in the world and what you can do to help! Email skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register; 5-6:30 p.m., Plant-Based Cooking with Ella Rodriquez (Zoom) – Join us for a cooking demonstration/lecture about the health benefits of a plant-based diet! Email cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org to register.
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information.
Caroline Badowski is the head of reference at the Westerly Library.
