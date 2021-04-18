Lady Bird Johnson, First Lady of the United States from 1963 to 1969, said “The environment, after all, is where we all meet, where we all have a mutual interest. It is one thing that all of us share. It is not only a mirror of ourselves, but a focusing lens on what we can become.” April 22 is Earth Day (even though every day should be Earth Day!) and it is a time to reflect on what we can be doing in order to make this Earth a better, healthier place.
I love Lady Bird’s quote. She was an inspiring woman who was ahead of her time. There is a new book about her called “Lady Bird Johnson: Hiding in Plain Sight” by Julia Sweig. Lady Bird was a champion of conservation, lobbied for the passage of environmental legislation, and championed the “Beautification Project.” Beautification did not just involve attractive gardens, it went so much further, including clean water and air and safe waste disposal among other things.
The environment and its protection has been a struggle for years and will continue to be one for many years to come. It is interesting to learn about what individuals as well as corporations are doing to help keep the earth healthy. If something like this piques your interest, please join us for a webinar, “Voices with the Land”, with the Westerly Land Trust on Thursday, April 22, at 6 p.m. Local land conservation and environmental heroes will be featured and there will be a panel discussing the ways in which they work with, utilize and protect the land.
We can all be just a little bit kinder to our home, Mother Earth, and if you need some inspiration there are plenty of books to help you at the library! “Live Green: 52 Steps For a More Sustainable Life” by Jen Chillingsworth or “How to Give Up Plastic: a Guide to Changing the World One Plastic Bottle at a Time” by Will McCallum are two good places to start. Even changing one habit makes a difference, and if everyone does something, we can make a positive impact. While we celebrate Earth Day once a year, let’s make an effort to practice its mission every single day!
And speaking of celebrating, we want to celebrate you, our fantastic and supportive patrons. We are sending a heartfelt THANK YOU to everyone who donated to the library during National Library Week. Your generous donations helped us meet our goal of 250 donations in 5 days, and we earned a matching gift of $750! These donations help cover the costs of print and digital materials, programs and services, and our beautiful park, and we are so grateful for your outstanding show of support.
Top requested books
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
2. “Win” by Harlan Coben
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
4. “21st Birthday” by James Patterson
5. “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline
6. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles
7. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
8. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci
9. “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford
10. “Send for Me” by Lauren Fox
Top requested DVDs
1. “News of the World”
2. “Minari”
3. “Wonder Woman 1984”
4. “The Little Things”
5. “Promising Young Woman”
6. “The Undoing”
7. “The Marksman”
8. “Palm Springs”
9. “Shadow in the Cloud”
10. “French Exit”
This Week
MONDAY — 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go: Bath Bombs – We’ll provide all the supplies you need (and directions) to make your own Bath Bombs. Kits are available at the Reference Desk on a first come, first served basis; 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Involvement – Interested in making a change in your community? Join us in a discussion of what’s going on in the world and what you can do to help! Email teens@westerlylibrary.org to register; 6-7 p.m., Compost: Let Waste Work for You – In this virtual presentation, Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation (RIRRC) will give you all the information you need to start composting in your backyard. Register on our website at www.westerlylibrary.org. Zoom link will be sent out the morning of the program.
TUESDAY — 9-9:15 a.m., Grab’n’Go Craft: Shrin(key) Dink Keychains – Come to the Children’s Room to pick up the materials you need to follow along with our YouTube video, and make your own Shrinky Dink Keychain! Geared at ages 7 and up, supplies are limited; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:45 a.m., Virtual Paint Party with Mermaid Masterpiece (ages 5+) - Join Miss Becca as we paint Baby Yoda from the Mandalorian, in honor of the upcoming “May the 4th”! Pre-registrants will be sent a link and password to join the Zoom program the day before the program. No supplies are provided; 12:30-2 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – Join us on Zoom for help with your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 2-3 p.m., Virtual Film Club – We will discuss the three movies we selected last month and choose three to watch for our May meeting; 5-5:45 p.m., Couch to 5k Run Club – This group meets at the fountain in Wilcox Park for a socially-distanced group run/walk, following the C25k® training plan. Check out the video on our YouTube Channel for more information, and join our Facebook Group for updates, accountability, and more; 6-7 p.m., Wellness Talk: Gut Microbiome – Dr. Kathleen Cannon will talk about the various microbes that live in your body, and how they impact your health. Preregistration is required, and can be done on our website. A Zoom link will be sent out the morning of the program.
THURSDAY — 9-9:15 a.m., Grab’n’Go Craft: Mini Clay Play – Come to the Children’s Room to pick up the materials you need to follow along with our YouTube video, and make your own mini Fimo clay cake! Geared at ages 7 and up, supplies are limited; 4-4:45 p.m., Teen Virtual Book Club – Join us on Zoom for an open discussion on anything book or writing related! Email teens@westerlylibrary.org to register; 6-7:30 p.m., Westerly Land Trust | Voices of the Land – In partnership with the Westerly Land Trust, please join us for a virtual panel discussion to celebrate Earth Day! Registration is required for this event. Please register by Wednesday, April 21st. You will receive a Zoom invitation the morning of the program.
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff, as each week, we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
Caroline Badowski is the head of reference at the Westerly Library.
