It’s Indoor Plant Week, a perfect opportunity to celebrate the houseplants that have helped beautify your home and lift your spirits over the past year … or perhaps, just a reminder to water that droopy pothos in your spare bedroom. Houseplants are great! Not only can they purify the air and brighten rooms, but studies have even shown that they can lower your stress levels and improve concentration. If you haven’t yet filled every corner of your home with plants, we can help you get started.
Do you have a black thumb? Try a succulent like the Snake Plant, which practically thrives off indifference and neglect. Be careful with other succulents though, as not all of them are so simple to care for. “The Little Book of Cacti and Other Succulents” by Emma Sibley describes 60 popular varieties and offers tips on general care. You can also get fancy with your succulent buddies by creating a terrarium. Do it right, and it can require very little maintenance. Learn more in “Terrariums: Gardens Under Glass” by Maria Colletti.
I have a knack for taking in a perfectly healthy plant and bringing it to the brink of death within a month. My intentions are always good, I just don’t have any sort of plant intuition … I inevitably overwater plants that thrive in dry environments, or unwittingly place shade-loving varieties in direct sunlight. Thankfully, authors write books for people like me, like David’s Deardorff’s “What’s Wrong With My Houseplant?”, a straightforward guide to identifying plant problems and providing simple and natural solutions.
There are plenty of other useful guides, like the frankly named “37 Houseplants Even You Can’t Kill” by Mary Kate Hogan. I feel marginally attacked by Will Creed’s “Don’t Repot that Plant!”, but I also suspect that I should check it out immediately. Complete amateurs and plant enthusiasts alike will find value in “The Unexpected Houseplant: 220 Extraordinary Choices for Every Spot in Your Home” by Tovah Martin, which is exactly what the title suggests.
Even if you’re utterly hopeless when it comes to plant care, or abhor the very idea of live plants in your home (no judgment!), we have something for you. Perhaps you’re food-motivated? If so, try “Herbal Houseplants: Grow Beautiful Herbs — Indoors!” by Susan Betz, which will at least reward you with something delicious for all your hard work. If you’re a crafty type, fake it ’til you make it with “Handmade Houseplants: Remarkably Realistic Plants You Can Make With Paper” by Corrie Beth Hogg, or bring the beauty of flora to the canvas with “Flower Painting Through the Seasons: Practical Projects in Watercolour” by Ann Blockley. For those looking to put in the least amount of effort possible, just check out one of our oversized books, such as the striking “Flora Magnifica” by Makoto Azuma. Take it home and place it neatly on your coffee table for visitors to admire. There, you’re done.
Top requested books
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
2. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty
3. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny
4. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller
5. “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand
6. “Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins
7. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
8. “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva
9. “Beautiful World, Where are You” by Sally Rooney
10. “Better off Dead” by Lee Child
Top requested DVDs
1. “Cruella”
2. “The Truffle Hunters”
3. “Mare of Easttown”
4. “Black Widow”
5. “Palm Springs”
6. “The Misfits”
7. “In the Heights”
8. “F9: The Fast Saga”
9. “Blithe Spirit”
10. “The Green Knight”
This week
MONDAY — 9-8 p.m., Send a Smile – Drop by the Kid’s room or Teen’s room any day this week to grab a bag of materials to make a card that will be shared with a senior in the community. Materials provided are on a first come, first served basis. Cards must be returned to the Kid’s or Teen’s room no later than 4pm on Saturday, September 25th; 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go – This month, we’re making donut inspired pincushions. Pick up your kit in Reference while supplies last.
TUESDAY — 9-10 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – A beginner-friendly yoga practice on the YMCA side of the park; 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Join us in the 3rd floor Terrace Room for a family storytime and craft to go! The program will be geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Wednesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting weekly upstairs in Reference.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – This workout will elongate and strengthen all the muscles chains in the body. Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Join us in the 3rd floor Terrace Room for a family storytime and craft to go! The program will be geared towards ages birth through 11 years when accompanied by a caregiver; 6-7 p.m., Virtual Cookbook Club: Dine and Discuss – We’ll be preparing and (virtually) sharing recipes from “Cookish” by Christopher Kimball. Contact awagner@westerlylibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Every Thursday over the summer, the Friends of the Library will host a Summer Pop-up Book Sale on the library esplanade.
SATURDAY — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., URI Master Gardener Kiosk – Get research-based answers to all of your gardening questions from the Master Gardeners in Wilcox Park; 10-11:30 a.m., Walking Tour of Wilcox Park | Native Flowers and Trees – During this tour you will learn about the value of natives, and see the native perennials and trees in Wilcox Park. Please meet on the Esplanade at the side entrance of the library; 10:15-11 a.m., Zumba in the Park – Try out Zumba with Yvonne Brown and Tina Pagliusi! Classes are FREE and will be held on the grassy area near the gazebo, weather permitting.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
