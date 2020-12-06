2020 has been an especially stressful year, to say the least. COVID-19, the elections, my favorite restaurant being closed on Thanksgiving … I dubbed it “The Great Thanksgiving Debacle of 2020” (no worries, we feasted upon tater tots and frozen broccoli, and yes, I am prone to the dramatic). Winter is coming so it is getting darker earlier. And now the holiday season is upon us, which can cause feelings of stress in many people.
A new book that I do recommend is “Laughter Yoga: Daily Practices for Health and Happiness” by Madan Kataria. Not knowing a thing about the practice, I went on the official website to learn that research has shown that laughter lowers the level of stress hormones (epinephrine and cortisol) in the blood. The body cannot differentiate between fake and real laughter, so this practice combines deep breathing exercises with guided laughter which releases endorphins. It’s 2020, why not try something a little … different?
“The Stress Solution: The 4 Steps to Reset Your Body, Mind, Relationships & Purpose,” by Dr. Rangan Chatterjee, and “The Stress-Proof Brain: Master Your Emotional Response to Stress Using Mindfulness and Neuroplasticity,” by Melanie Greenberg, are two books you might be interested in if you’re looking to learn more about stress management. Or, try the audiobook “Relaxation Basics: A Doctor’s Prescription for Stress Relief,” by Mary Pullig Schatz. Hoopla and Overdrive both have many audiobooks and eBooks you can download, as well. The benefit of using Hoopla is that you don’t have to wait!
If stress is something you are dealing with, I want to invite you to join us for a virtual talk on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 with Dr. Kathleen Cannon: “Stress Less This Season”. Dr. Cannon, a Naturopathic Physician, will be talking about stress and strategies for dealing with it. You can register for the talk on our website, www.westerlylibrary.org, or email me at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org. The link to the Zoom meeting will be sent out the morning of the event. Learn how to better control your stress so you can enjoy the season more!
Top requested books
- 1. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
- 2. “Daylight” by David Baldacci
- 3. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
- 4. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
- 5. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly
- 6. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child
- 7. “The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult
- 8. “The Searcher” by Tana French
- 9. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
- 10. “Troubles in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand
Top requested DVDs
- 1. “The Crown Season 3”
- 2. “Outlander: Season 5”
- 3. “The Irishman”
- 4. “Mulan (2020)”
- 5. “Star Trek. Picard. Season 1”
- 6. “Yellowstone Season 3”
- 7. “Unhinged”
- 8. “Ava”
- 9. “The War with Grandpa”
- 10. “Tenet”
This Week
MONDAY — 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Crafternoon To-Go: Handmade Holiday Edition – This week, we’re making Glass Photo Magnets! Reserve your kit today, supplies are limited; 3-3:15 p.m., Teen Take & Make Craft Video – Did you grab a take & make craft from our teen space last week? Then join Stacy on our YouTube channel to see how it’s done; 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Live Trivia with Kahoot – Join us for some trivia fun! We’ll be meeting through Zoom and using Kahoot. Topics will vary. Contact skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY — 12-12:15 p.m., Folk Tales – Check out our newest series on our YouTube channel, where each week we will spotlight some of Westerly’s community leaders and their favorite kids and teens books; 1-2 p.m., Virtual Afternoon Book Discussion – New members are welcome! This month’s selection is “The Seven or Eight Deaths of Stella Fortuna” by Juliet Grames. Please contact Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 3-4:30 p.m., Virtual Community Conversation: Seniors and Aging in Westerly – Join us for an informal discussion about what it is like to age in Westerly and what challenges you or your loved ones face. We will also hear about the Village Common of RI, and how the village model could assist you in aging in place. Register on our website or by emailing reference@westerlylibary.org ; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 4:00-4:15 p.m., STEAM: Building Challenge - Check out this month’s STEAM building challenge on our Westerly Library and Wilcox Park YouTube channel! Use whatever you have in your house to build with, and send us a photo or video of your creation; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Virtual Meditation with Markus Schramm – Learn simple, yet profound, meditation techniques that you can use daily to achieve a healthy, harmonious and joyful lifestyle. Registration is required. Contact cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY — 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Virtual Book Club – Join us on Zoom for an open discussion on anything related to books or writing! Email skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Stress Less This Season (Zoom) – Join us for a virtual talk with Dr. Kathleen Cannon, Naturopathic Physician, where you will learn about how stress affects your body, what can trigger it, and some strategies you can use to help alleviate your own stress. Please register and provide your email address to receive the Zoom link on the day of the event. Contact cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org with any questions.
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff, as each week, we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information.
Caroline Badowski is the head of reference at the Westerly Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.