Cooking in the heat is just no fun, but once the slightest chill hits the air (even if it’s still 80 degrees most days) I’m dreaming about soups, stews, and homemade pies! Seriously, it was in the low 50s the other morning and that’s all it took to renew my interest in the kitchen. If you’re also ready to flex your culinary muscles, and try out some new recipes, you’ll love some of our upcoming virtual programs!
After a long break, our amazing Cookbook Club is starting back up, albeit a bit differently. On Sept. 16 from 6-7pm we will meet via Zoom to talk about and show off the recipes we made from Melissa Clark’s “Dinner in French.” Unfortunately, without Wonkavision, we won’t be able to actually taste the other recipes, but hopefully hearing about what others made will inspire you to cook your way through this mouthwatering book!
If you’re interested in cutting down your meat intake (hello, Meatless Mondays!) or working more veggies into your diet, you can join us on Sept. 24 via Zoom as we host Ella Rodriquez for a plant-based cooking demo. Ella, a mother of two, elementary school teacher, and certified Whole Foods instructor, will show you how you can cook simple plant-based meals that will please the family without breaking the bank, and discuss some of the merits of plant-based diets. Register today by emailing cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org.
One of the best ways to gets kids interested in healthy eating is to involve them in cooking, and it’s never too early. Even the smallest kids can help pour ingredients in bowls or stir, and you can even work in some subtle math lessons for older kids by having them help measure ingredients! Throughout the summer our Children’s Room staff filmed weekly no-bake “cooking” demos, and on the first Thursday of every month, they are sharing a “Cooks with Books” video, which walks you through kid-friendly recipes like apple crisp. You can find all of these and more on the library’s YouTube channel.
You already know that we have an amazing cookbook collection at the library, and it grows every month! Our most recent titles are found in the “641’s” of the New Book section, or you can put holds on books through our library catalog. I’m personally looking forward to “The Essential New York Times Cookbook: The Recipes of Record,” which comes out at the end of the month, and “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by the wonderful Ina Garten. As always, if you need a recommendation (or three!) your friendly neighborhood librarians are here to help.
This week
MONDAY — 3-4 p.m., Teen Career Chat – Let us show you some of the resources you can use to make informed decisions for your future career! Contact skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register; 4-4:15 p.m., Kids Mindful Monday – These pre-recorded videos are on our YouTube channel; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Lessons from Apartheid - M. J. Soni, a former eye surgeon turned author, will discuss her experiences growing up in South Africa under Apartheid, drawing parallels with America’s own past and present experiences with racism. Contact cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY — 10-10:15 a.m., Virtual Storytimes – Enjoy these prerecorded storytimes at your convenience on our YouTube channel; 10-11:15 a.m., Job Hunting Advice – Join a virtual sit-down with our library staff for advice on job hunting! Each week we’ll discuss a different set of topics. Register online. Zoom link will be emailed before the meeting; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org 2-3 p.m., Virtual Film Club – New members welcome! This month we discussing award winning films, including “Frida” and “Groundhog Day”. Please contact Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10 a.m., Essentrics/Classical Stretch Class – Join us for a 30 minute class in the park (appropriate for all ages and fitness levels). We recommend bringing a mat, towel, and water; 4-4:15 p.m., Kids Book Chat – Find out this month’s top reads, new arrivals and librarian favs! Find the video on our Westerly Library & Wilcox Park Youtube channel; 6-7 p.m., Cookbook Club: Dine and Discuss – We’ll be talking about Melissa Clark’s book “Dinner in French” while enjoying recipes we’ve prepared! Contact amsperry@westerlylibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY — 3-4 p.m., Teen Virtual Book Club – Join us on Zoom for an open discussion on anything book or writing related! Email skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register.
SATURDAY — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
