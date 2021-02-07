My recent obsession is to search on Airbnb, looking at places in faraway (and even not-so-faraway) destinations. I love looking at the photos of the hosts’ homes and the local sights and landmarks. At the moment, I am fixated on Iceland, but the location I search could change at any moment depending on my mood. Right now, I’d be happy to go to Providence or Boston for a weekend!
At the library, we have an extensive travel guide section in the Reference Department on the second floor. If we don’t own a copy of a travel book for the place you want or the most current edition, we can request it from another Ocean State Library. Travel guidebooks primarily are in Dewey Decimal 910-919 range, but there are books about travel in many other areas of the collection. Here are just a few titles I found.
"1001 Natural Wonders You Must See Before You Die" by Michael Bright is in the Nature section. "The Garden Tourist’s New England: A Guide to 140 Outstanding Gardens and Nurseries" by Jana Milbocker is in the Agriculture section. "The Travel Book: A Journey through Every Country in the World," published by Lonely Planet is a travel book in the Oversize book area. Another Oversize book — "Earth from Above" — by Yann Arthus-Bertrand is a photography book of pictures taken, as the title says from “above” our planet. Another book, "Novel Destinations," is in the literature section. This book’s subtitle is "A Travel Guide to Literary Landmarks from Jane Austen’s Bath to Ernest Hemingway’s Key West." It includes chapters about famous authors’ homes and museums and literature festivals and tours around the world. One last title, "The National Parks Coast to Coast — 100 Best Hikes" is in the Sports/Recreation section. It describes hikes from Acadia National Park in Maine to Zion National Park in Utah.
Of course, I cannot leave out the cookbook section when talking about travel. We have a wide selection of cookbooks of the cuisine of many countries and regions. International cookbooks start at 641.59 and American cookbooks follow. Looking at pictures of food and reading recipes from the places you hope to visit is a great way to plan a trip.
In the media room on the first floor, we have DVDs about many countries and places within the US. Watching a DVD is a great way to armchair travel while “oohing” and “aahing” over the scenery, and to learn about places you want to visit. Just a few titles are "Rick Steves’ Ireland," "Across America – Route 66 and Beyond," "Michael Palin’s Sahara," "Visions of Greece," and "Canada Explorer."
During this time, although travel is not possible to many places outside of the country and is limited within the U.S. due to states’ guidelines, daydreaming about where you want to go is always possible. Planning a trip is part of the journey!
Top requested books
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit
Bennett
3. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
5. “Daylight” by David Baldacci
6. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
7. “Win” by Harlan Coben
8. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
9. “The Law of Innocence” by
Michael Connelly
10. “The Searcher” by Tana French
Top requested DVDs
1. “The Crown Season 3”
2. “Tenet”
3. “Greenland”
4. “Fatman”
5. “Wild Mountain Thyme”
6. “Let Him Go”
7. “Yellowstone Season 3”
8. “Honest Thief”
9. “All Creatures Great and Small”
10. “The Undoing”
This week
MONDAY — 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Career Chat – Starting to think about what you’d like for a job/career? Chat with us (virtually) about resources that can help! Contact teens@westerlylibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kids Take & Make Crafts – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote in the Children’s room. One per child, please; 12-12:15 p.m., Folk Tales – Check out our newest series on our YouTube channel, where each week we will spotlight some of Westerly’s community leaders and their favorite kids and teens books; 1-2 p.m., Virtual Afternoon Book Discussion – New members are welcome! This month, we will meet on Zoom to discuss “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger. Email Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY — 4-4:15 p.m., STEAM: Building Challenge – Check out this month’s STEAM building challenge on our Westerly Library and Wilcox Park YouTube channel! Use whatever you have in your house to build with and send us a photo or video of your creation; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Community Voices: History of the Rhode Island Slave Medallions – In recognition of Black History Month, please join us for a discussion on the history and current efforts of the Rhode Island Slave Medallions organization. Please register on our website, www.westerlylibrary.org.
THURSDAY — 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Black History Month 101 – Join us to scratch the surface of Black History in the United States and talk about the current climate of debate. Email teens@westerlylibrary.org to register.
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff as we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
Hannah Beldock is a reference associate at the Westerly Library.
