Normally, new beginnings occur in the month of January. However, Youth Services at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park began a new partnership at the end of 2021 by collaborating with Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition (Westerly ARC) in December. The partnership has thus far led to collaborations at Westerly ARC’s peaceful protests on the post office steps, including curated anti-racism booklists, a bilingual story time, and the ongoing development of a Youth Day to highlight young voices in the community. This partnership provides us with important perspective on the best ways to meet our community’s needs. On February 13th, Westerly Library & Wilcox Park will team up with Westerly ARC to provide a bilingual story time and craft packages on the front steps of the post office. Our theme for this gathering is a combination of both Black History Month and Valentine’s Day, asking the question: “Who is someone you admire that is currently making Black History?” Join us and share your thoughts from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on February 13th!
As Teen Librarian, I often ask myself “What do our teens need most from their library, especially during this challenging time?” I have noticed an increasing need for wellness materials and spaces for teens to be themselves. It’s no coincidence that TikTok is so popular among teens: they want a place to express themselves! For 2022, I would like to combine Youth Services’ anti-racism efforts with a focus on self-care, self-love, and empowering the voices of all teens. What will this look like? The Art Sparks Change Anti-Hate Art Show opened in Hoxie Art Gallery on February 2nd and will run through February 25th. We also distributed DIY Boba and Self-Care Kits for Teens on February 3rd. Future programs include a teen writer’s group that meets monthly to discuss current projects and even publish a magazine to be kept in the library. And finally, a teen-led podcast will be created in collaboration with Westerly ARC and University of Rhode Island GSLIS students. After two years of coping with the chaos caused by Covid-19, many teens now find themselves in a confusing liminal zone, caught between the social lives they need and strict safety precautions put in place to keep them healthy. I want the library to bridge the gap between safe and social through virtual and hybrid programs focused on making social connections and taking care of oneself. We hope 2022 will be a year full of empowerment and mindfulness for our young patrons. They deserve it.
Top requested books
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
2. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
3. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty
4. “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner
5. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham
6. “The Maid” by Nita Prose
7. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr
8. “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan
9. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich
10. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
Top requested DVDs
1. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
2. “No Time to Die”
3. “House of Gucci”
4. “Encanto”
5. “Belfast”
6. “Marvel’s Eternals”
7. “All Creatures Great and Small: Season 2”
8. “Clifford the Big Red Dog”
9. “The French Dispatch”
10. “Dune”
This week
TUESDAY — 1-2 p.m., Virtual Afternoon Book Discussion – New members are welcome! This month, we will meet on Zoom to discuss “The Secret History” by Donna Tartt. Email Caroline at cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Tuesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 4-4:30 p.m., Tinker Tuesday – Join us on Zoom for demonstrations and chats about coding, web design, and all things STEM. Registration is required. Please email teens@westerlylibrary.org at least one day in advance; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Club – The Knit and Crochet Group is meeting on Zoom. Please email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for meeting details.
THURSDAY — 4-4:30 p.m., Teen Advisory Board – Do you have ideas for library programs or books to add to our collection? Join Teen Advisory Board (TAB)! This program will be held on Zoom. For more information and to register please email teens@westerlylibrary.org.
FRIDAY — 9:30-10 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Library – Tone, stretch, and strengthen with instructor Heather Van Dam. This workout will be held in the 3rd floor Terrace Room. We suggest bringing a mat if you have one, a bath towel and water; 10-11 a.m., Members of organization Project Outreach of Westerly will have a table set up outside the library’s Old Main Reading Room to help veterans in navigating available benefits and other services.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Group – The Adult Writers Workshop will meet the second Saturday of each month. Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome; 10:30-11:30 a.m., Zumba in the Park and Library – Try out Zumba for a fun workout! Classes are FREE and will be held on the grassy area near the gazebo (weather permitting) or in the 3rd floor Terrace Room (in undesirable weather).
Colleen King is the teen librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
