The British royal family may reside across the pond, but that doesn’t stop Americans from being wholly fascinated by the monarchy. Of course, they’re currently trending in our news as a result of a certain bombshell interview earlier this month, but, even before that, the third season of the historical drama series “The Crown” spent a fair few weeks on our High Holds list. If you haven’t started the series yet, I highly recommend it; even if you’re not the vaguest bit of an anglophile, you’ll appreciate the first-rate acting and beautiful cinematography. For those of you who have already binge-watched the first four seasons and are awaiting the fifth: fear not! There are plenty more books and movies on the royal family here at the library.
I’ll admit it, I’m a fan of drama, and “The Crown” brings plenty of it ... but what I really love about the show is how it feels like you get an intimate peek into the lives of the royal family. It’s almost like watching reality TV, but much more sophisticated! If you’re like me, you may also appreciate “Behind the Throne” by Adrian Tinniswood, a captivating look at the inner workings of royal life from the Middle Ages to today. A similar book (but with just a bit more scandal) is “Behind the Palace Doors: Five Centuries of Sex, Adventure, Vice, Treachery, and Folly from Royal Britain” by Michael Farquhar.
If you’re looking for a deeper dive into the personal histories of royal family members, we also have a great collection of biographies. Sally Bedell Smith’s “Elizabeth the Queen” draws on interviews and documents to give readers an up-close view of the Queen they previously only knew from afar. “The Queen Mother” by William Shawcross is the official biography of — you guessed it — Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother. “Ninety-Nine Glimpses of Princess Margaret” by Craig Brown is an award-winning and unconventional biography, fit for an unconventional royal, Princess Margaret. You truly won’t be able to put it down.
For a bit of drama-free fun, check out “Dinner at Buckingham Palace” by Charles Oliver, who spent over 60 years in the service of the royal family under Queen Victoria. The book, published after Oliver’s death, offers a glimpse into three generations of royal dining with menus, recipes, photographs and more. Another enjoyable read is “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style” by Elizabeth Holmes, which looks at the iconic styles of four British royal family members: Queen Elizabeth II; Diana, Princess of Wales; Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge; and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.
These are just a few titles to get you started, but there are many more available here at the library and through our consortium.
Top requested books
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
2. “Win” by Harlan Coben
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
4. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
5. “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner
6. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles
7. “21st Birthday” by James Patterson
8. “Send for Me” by Lauren Fox
9. “Red Book” by James Patterson
10. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
Top requested DVDs
1. “News of the World”
2. “Tenet”
3. “Wonder Woman 1984”
4. “Promising Young Woman”
5. “The Undoing”
6. “Palm Springs”
7. “Shadow in the Cloud”
8. “Wild Mountain Thyme”
9. “Our Friend”
10. “The Last Vermeer”
This week
MONDAY — Westerly Collaborative Art Project – There’s still time to pick up a puzzle piece to decorate from our library-themed work of art! Get yours at any service desk. Completed pieces are due back on March 29th; 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Live Trivia with Kahoot – Join us for some trivia fun! We’ll be meeting through Zoom and using Kahoot. Topics will vary. Contact skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details; 6-7 p.m., Fighting for Women’s Rights: The Suffragists – Using speeches and writings from suffragists like Susan B. Anthony, this presentation and readers theatre program commemorates the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment. This is in partnership with League of Women Voters of RI and Living Literature. Please register on our website by Monday, March 22nd.
WEDNESDAY — 12-1:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – Join us on Zoom for help with your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 6-7 p.m., Virtual Author Talk with Fiona Davis – The author will discuss her New York Times bestseller “The Lions of Fifth Avenue”, as well as “Stories from Suffragette City”, which she co-edited. Discussion will be followed by a Q&A. Please register on our website, www.westerlylibrary.org.
THURSDAY — 4-4:45 p.m., Teen Virtual Book Club – Join us on Zoom for an open discussion on anything book or writing related! Email skobos@westerlylibrary.org to register; 6-7:30 p.m., Virtual Tour of the RI State House – Please join us for a virtual tour of the RI State House as well as a chat with the State Librarian! Please register by March 24th on our website.
FRIDAY — 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff, as each week, we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.