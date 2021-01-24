"Date Night” may look a bit different these days, but the library is offering a great way to enjoy a night in. In lieu of our annual gala, Westerly Library and Wilcox Park has come up with a unique fundraiser that you can participate in from the comfort and safety of your own home. This February, the library will offer “Date Night” packages, which will include all that one might need to enjoy an evening at home while supporting local businesses and a beloved nonprofit organization all at once!
Each “Date Night” package will include a movie from the library’s collection, a bottle of wine, dessert, and a $50 Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce gift certificate. The gift certificate can be used at any participating restaurant for a great “Date Night” meal or at a local business for a gift for that special someone. Participants can reserve a package with a contribution to Westerly Library and Wilcox Park in the amount of $100. Packages will be available for pick up at the library beginning Feb. 10 and will be offered while supplies last. You do not need to have a current library card to participate, however, our friendly staff would be delighted to help you sign up for a free library card when you pick up your package. This is a wonderful way for community members to enjoy a special evening while supporting Westerly Library and Wilcox Park and local businesses.
Since our doors opened in 1894, we have been committed to our mission of strengthening the community and enriching lives by stimulating intellect and sparking imagination through access to literature, information, technology, nature, and the arts. By supporting this unique fundraiser, participants, donors and sponsors will enable us to further our mission. As a private non-profit organization we rely on fundraising to support our annual budget, but we feel it is also important to give back to our community. We are fortunate to have so many locally-owned businesses in our area that are happy to generously sponsor and contribute donated goods to fundraisers year after year. Recognizing that many have been economically impacted due to the pandemic, we are spreading the love! Fifty percent of “Date Night” package sales will benefit the local business of your choice through the redemption of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce gift certificate included in each package.
We are calling on community leaders who have not been financially impacted by the pandemic to sponsor this fundraiser, which will benefit our truly remarkable community. You can reserve your “Date Night” package online at www.westerlylibrary.org. Please contact Stacey Jackson, director of development, at (401) 596-2877 X 322 or sjackson@westerlylibrary.org for details.
Top requested books
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
3. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
4. “Daylight” by David Baldacci
5. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
6. “The Law of Innocence” by Michael Connelly
7. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
8. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
9. “The Searcher” by Tana French
10. “The Sentinel” by Lee Child
Top requested DVDs
1. “The Crown Season 3”
2. “Tenet”
3. “Honest Thief”
4. “Yellowstone Season 3”
5. “Outlander: Season 5”
6. “The War with Grandpa”
7. “Fatman”
8. “The Undoing”
9. “Let Him Go”
10. “The Croods: A New Age”
This week
MONDAY –– 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Teen Take & Make – Come grab a craft from the teen space! Supplies are limited, one per teen please. Check out and subscribe to our YouTube channel next Monday to watch us complete the craft; 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Career Chat – Starting to think about what you’d like for a job/career? Chat with us (virtually) about resources that can help! Contact teens@westerlylibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY –– 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kids Take & Make Crafts – Grab a bag of supplies from the ‘Kids’ tote in the Children’s room. One per child, please; 12-12:15 p.m., Folk Tales – Check out our newest series on our YouTube channel, where each week we will spotlight some of Westerly’s community leaders and their favorite kids and teens books; 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Our volunteer Community Resource Advocate is available via email to help connect you with local services/resources. Email her at advocate@westerlylibrary.org; 5:30-7:30 Virtual Knit and Crochet Club – We’re still meeting virtually! Email cwalsh@westerlylibrary.org for details.
WEDNESDAY –– 4-4:45 p.m., Homeschoolers Zoom Book Group (ages 10+) – Come having read this month’s book “The Popper Penguin Rescue” by Eliot Schrefer. Online pre-registration is required. Register on our website at www.westerlylibrary.org.
THURSDAY –– The Library will open at 11:00 a.m. due to staff development. 3-3:45 p.m., Teen Space Sustainability – Join us to learn what you can do to live greener and more sustainably! Please email teens@westerlylibrary.org to register. You will receive an email notification with the Zoom link the morning of the program.
FRIDAY –– 10-10:20 a.m., Kids Facebook Live Storytime – Join our Children’s Room staff as we do a short storytime through Facebook Live. Participants can go to our Facebook Page (Westerly Library & Wilcox Park) and click on the ‘Live’ tab at the top.
SATURDAY –– 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Adult Writer’s Workshop via Zoom – Share and discuss your work in this group-led writing workshop. All experience levels and genre interests welcome. Contact Allynn at awilkinson@westerlylibrary.org for Zoom information.
Cassie Skobrak is a reference librarian at the Westerly Library.
