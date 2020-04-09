Pawcatuck, CT (06379)

Today

Windy with strong thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with strong thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.