First introduced in 1944, Smokey Bear has become the recognized symbol of wildfire prevention across America. Even though Smokey Bear’s message, “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires,” is known by most adults, many residents still wonder how Smokey Bear became the spokesanimal for the longest running Public Service Announcement campaign.
Smokey Bear’s message is as important today is it was when it first appeared. The public typically assumes that wildfire danger comes in the summer, when the mercury rises and more people are camping or holding cookouts, but a number of factors undermine that bit of conventional wisdom. In the first months of spring, wooded areas are often covered in dried leaves and other debris left over from the long winter, and the absence of an overhead canopy means that more sunlight can reach down through the bare limbs to heat up all that kindling.
Smokey and his message evolved from public concern for wildfires during World War II. In the spring following the attacks on Pearl Harbor, Japanese submarines surfaced near the coast of California and fired shells that exploded on an oil field near the Los Padres National Forest. Americans were shocked that the war had come directly to the American mainland, and feared that incendiary shells exploding in the forests of the Pacific Coast would ignite numerous raging wildfires. With so many Americans deployed in the war, communities had to deal with wildfires as best they could. As a result of this realization, protection of forests became a matter of national importance. If people could be urged to be more careful, perhaps some of the fires could be prevented.
Early in his career, Smokey and the Cooperative Forest Fire Prevention program partnered with American entrepreneur Walt Disney. After the massive success of Bambi in 1942, the deer appeared in government public service campaigns to raise fire safety awareness. However, the government only had Bambi for a year, after which it needed to come up with its own forest spokesanimal. By the fall of 1944, artist Albert Stahle created a poster that debuted a bear pouring a bucket of water on a campfire.
A few years later, an American black bear cub was rescued from a fire in New Mexico’s Lincoln National Forest. America fell in love with the real, live Smokey, who was given a home in the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. By 1964, Smokey was receiving up to 13,000 pieces of mail from children a week. To handle all that mail, the U.S. Postal Service set up his own personal zip code, 20252, for his area in the zoo. The zip code was decommissioned in 1994, but fortunately brought back six years ago in honor of Smokey’s 70th birthday. This means that Smokey Bear and the president of the United States are the only two individuals with their own Zip Code.
The real Smokey Bear passed away in November 1976. The Wall Street Journal published an obituary for the animal on its front page. His remains were returned to Capitan, N.M., not far from where he was rescued. Today, a plaque marks his grave at Smokey Bear Historical Park.
It took an Act of Congress to remove Smokey from the public domain. In 1952, Smokey’s popularity was spreading like wildfire, and his image began appearing on more posters and cards, and his character was featured in TV shows and movies. As a result of his fame, a law was enacted to take Smokey Bear out of public domain and placed him under the control of the Secretary of Agriculture. The Act provided for the use of collected royalties and fees for continued wildfire prevention education.
Early in his career, the celebrity bear underwent an identity crisis. Although his name is technically Smokey Bear, many Americans grew up calling him Smokey the Bear because of the lyrics of two musicians. In 1952, Steve Nelson and Jack Rollins added a “the” to Smokey’s name to fit with rhythm of their song, “Smokey the Bear”. This minor change has caused confusion ever since.
The year 1952 was a big one for the bear. In addition to being immortalized in song, Smokey earned his first teddy bear. Ideal Toys, the company that invented the teddy bear, produced a Smokey doll. The toy company sold millions of Smokeys, which came with mail-in cards for kids to become Junior Forest Rangers. Hundreds of thousands of children signed up, giving the CFFP a target audience. This group of young onlookers also enjoyed the Smokey Bear Show, which was featured in the Saturday morning cartoon line-up in 1969. The Smokey Bear Show was produced by Rankin and Bass who are best known for their stop-motion holiday classics, like Rudolph the RedNosed Reindeer.
Smokey and Disney have partnered two more times since Bambi. In 1956, Smokey had a cameo appearance in one of Disney’s Humphrey the Bear animated shorts, “In the Bag.” They partnered again in 2014 when Disney’s character Dusty from Planes: Fire & Rescue, took part in the legendary Smokey Bear campaign to prevent wildfires and encourage safe outdoor fire practices. The researchers for the Disney film learned the importance of wildfire prevention. The PSAs encourage audiences to be “Smokey’s Wingman” and do their part in preventing wildfires. The ads teach audiences the proper steps of extinguishing a campfire: drown the fire, stir it, drown it again and feel that the fire is out cold.
According to federal statistics, 63 percent of all brush fires have taken place between the months of March and May. Meanwhile, the month of April represents 42 percent of all blazes. National data also suggest that nearly 90% of wildfires are caused by humans. According to the U.S. Forest Service, over the past 13 years, an annual average of 6.7 million acres have been burned by wildfire. Please visit www.SmokeyBear.com for more safety tips and information on Smokey Bear and to learn how YOU can prevent wildfires.
This column was written by Jane Perkins, Fire Safety Specialist for the Rhode Island Southern Firefighters League and Captain of the Watch Hill Fire Department. If you would like to see a question answered in this column, please e-mail her at askafirefighter@yahoo.com.
