Chances are that at some point in early spring, you have noticed fire hydrants being flushed and releasing large amounts of water into the streets. While it may appear that hundreds of gallons of good clean water are going to waste, flushing of fire hydrants is essential to keep your water safe and maintain the integrity of a pipe network. Flushing hydrants not only benefits the fire department by testing the fire flow capacity in the event of a fire, but it also removes sediment and rust from the water, and maintains proper chlorine concentrations in your area.
Water main flushing is an important preventative maintenance performed by the local water department. The activity verifies proper operation of the hydrant, evaluates the available water flow to the hydrant, removes mineral and sediment build up in the water mains, and allows utilities to deliver the highest quality water possible to their customers.
While there are several water facilities in the area, the Westerly Water Department is one of the largest providers. The Westerly Water Department water supply comes from 12 gravel-packed wells located at seven well fields within the Pawcatuck River Aquifer Region. The well fields are located on Bradford Road, Old Carriage road, Pound Road, and White Rock Road in the Town of Westerly. The total system production capability is 7.43 million gallons of water each day.
Locally, the Westerly Water Department services 901 working fire hydrants in Westerly and Pawcatuck. This does not include hydrants that are privately owned by commercial properties such as shopping centers or large residential properties. While the town of Westerly provides the water for the private hydrants, the owners are responsible for installing, servicing, and maintaining them.
Distribution mains, or pipes, convey water to homes, businesses, and hydrants in your neighborhood. According to the annual Water Quality Report presented by the Westerly Water Department, the water entering the distribution mains is high quality. However, despite its high quality, the report explains that water quality can deteriorate in areas of the distribution mains over time. Water main flushing is the process of cleaning the interior of water distribution pipes by sending a rapid flow of water through them.
Over time, water settles and is affected by a thin layer of microorganisms that grow on the inside of the distribution piping. Each of these factors affects the quality and taste of the water, so it is important to flush the water out of the mains through the hydrants regularly. Flushing moves water through areas of the distribution system that have low water use, since the older water may no longer have the desired chlorine residual.
Flushing the hydrants maintains water quality in several ways. Flushing removes elements like iron and manganese which can affect the taste, clarity, and color of the water. Hydrant flushing can be necessary if water becomes stagnant in pipes, or water becomes contaminated. Sediments, rust, and even chemicals can sometimes leach into a water system from broken pipes or even the linings of the pipes themselves. Engineers recognize this risk and determine key locations where hydrant flushing will increase water quality.
Additionally, sediments can shield microorganisms from the disinfecting power of chlorine, contributing to the growth of microorganisms within distribution mains. Flushing helps remove stale water and ensures the presence of fresh water with sufficient dissolved oxygen and disinfectant levels which results in acceptable taste and smell.
During flushing operations in your neighborhood, some short-term deterioration of water quality is possible. Although it is safe to use, you should avoid tap water for household use at that time. If you do use the tap, allow your cold water to run at full velocity for a few minutes before use, and avoid using hot water, to prevent sediment accumulation in your hot water tank.
From a fire department perspective, a very important reason that hydrants must be flushed is to test or record flow values. Certain codes indicate the necessary fire flows from hydrants in order to maintain safety in the event of a disaster. Pressures and flow rates at hydrants can be drastically affected by other users’ usage of water, or even possibly a burst pipe. Periodical testing ensures that there is enough water supply, which also can affect home and business owners’ insurance rates.
If you see a fire hydrant open and running with a water department vehicle in the vicinity, rest assured the town is not just wasting water. For more information about the quality of the water in Westerly, contact the Public Works Department at 401-348-2561. For other towns, please contact your Town Hall for more information.
