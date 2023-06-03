Just one day after the start of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season, a tropical storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. Tropical Storm Arlene is the first named storm of the six-month season that runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. Although Arlene’s path poses no real threat to land or people along the Gulf of Mexico, residents in those areas are reminded that it only takes one storm to do catastrophic damage. Residents in our coastal communities want to know what to expect so they can keep their families safe this season.
Weather experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are predicting a near-normal number of storms in 2023. NOAA is forecasting a range of 12 to 17 total named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher. Five to nine of those storms could become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher, including as many as four Category 3, 4, or 5 hurricanes with winds of 111 mph or higher.
Although last year was fairly average, it included one of the most destructive storms of all time. In September, Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida when it came ashore in Lee County. Upon landfall, it was nearly a Category 5 storm with 150 mph winds. Along with high winds, Ian brought a 15-foot surge, inland flooding, electrocutions, and other related issues that killed at least 149 people in the state. It was the third-costliest hurricane ever, causing $114 billion in damage.
Hurricane experts at NOAA explain that most storms during June and July come from disruptions in the jet stream. While the month of June is usually not very active in the tropics, any named storms that do form tend to occur close to the U.S., particularly in the Gulf of Mexico, the western Caribbean Sea, and near the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts.
These early season storms typically track toward the north or northeast, which means the Gulf and southeast coasts of the U.S. could potentially be in their path. According to NOAA, between 1851 and 2020, only 6% of all tropical storms and 2% of all hurricanes roamed the Atlantic during June.
The pattern switches in August when storms develop from tropical waves that come off the coast of Africa. These late-season storms are the result of a completely different formation mechanism that gathers monster strength as they travel across the Atlantic. NOAA also reports that 95% of all hurricanes, and most major hurricanes, occur from August to October. September remains the most active month of the Atlantic hurricane season and accounts for 40% of all tropical storms and 26% of all hurricanes on record.
History also tells us that the most destructive storms in our area did not arrive until the end of the summer. The 1938 Hurricane was a Category 5 storm that devastated our coast on Sept. 21. It delivered wind gusts up to 125 mph and a storm surge of nearly 15 feet. The hurricane’s impact on the landscape was tremendous. Over 1,000 houses and cottages between Mystic and Narragansett were demolished, and 130 lives were lost across Rhode Island and Connecticut. Westerly was hit hard and lost 57 residents, with 41 of these deaths in Misquamicut.
Sixteen years later, Hurricane Carol caused widespread destruction when she hit Southern New England on Sept. 1, 1954. Coastal communities from New London to Stonington and from Westerly to Narragansett were severely damaged as a result of Carol’s powerful winds and an incredibly high storm surge. The Category 3 hurricane destroyed over 4,000 homes, 3,500 automobiles and 3,000 boats and claimed 65 lives.
Hurricanes do not have to make a direct hit on land to wreak havoc on the region. Superstorm Sandy, which made landfall on Oct. 29, 2012, is a perfect example of a late-season hurricane that was downgraded to a tropical storm but still caused significant damage. This hybrid storm brought a destructive tide across shorelines in Westerly, Charlestown, South Kingston, Narragansett, and Block Island, and rivaled the impact from Hurricane Bob in August of 1991. Fortunately, there was no loss of life from Sandy’s visit, perhaps due to improved forecasting and advanced storm preparations. However, property losses and public infrastructure damages from Sandy were immense.
As the season gets underway, hurricane experts emphasize the need for early preparedness, and suggest that residents along the Eastern Seaboard take advantage of the next few weeks to prepare before a storm develops. Meteorologists suggest that residents monitor the Emergency Alert System and NOAA Weather Radio for up-to-date emergency alerts. They encourage residents to make plans for evacuation or sheltering in place, and become familiar with your evacuation zone, the evacuation route, and shelter locations.
They also recommend that you gather food, water, medication, clothing, and other emergency supplies to last you and your family at least three days. Remember that your pets will need food and water for several days, too. Keep important documents in a safe place or create password-protected digital copies.
The town of Westerly has information on its website about preparing for a hurricane or emergency flooding incidents. The town also has a CodeRED Emergency Telephone Calling System which is used to keep citizens informed with general alerts and weather communications. Visit www.westerlyri.gov/593/CodeRED to register for notifications from your local emergency response team in the event of emergency situations or critical community alerts.
This column was written by Jane Perkins, Fire Safety Specialist for the Rhode Island Southern Firefighters League and Captain of the Watch Hill Fire Department. If you would like to see a question answered in this column, please e-mail her at askafirefighter@yahoo.com.
