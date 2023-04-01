It may be easier to think about fire safety in the cold winter months, but fire safety experts say that just because Spring has sprung does not mean we should be less vigilant about fire safety. Local residents are wondering what they should be doing this Spring to protect themselves and their property from fire hazards. As you transition from sweaters to shorts, stoves to grills, and indoor holiday parties to backyard cookouts, your local firefighters encourage you to keep these safety tips in mind.
Springtime is a great time to change the batteries in your smoke alarms. Working smoke alarms provide critical early warning of a fire in your home and allow for additional time for you and your family to escape before smoke and flames obstruct and hinder your exit.
Simply put, the risk of dying in a residential home fire is cut in half in homes with working smoke alarms. During a fire, smoke and deadly gases spread farther and faster than heat. That is one reason why most victims die from inhalation of smoke and toxic gases as opposed to burns.
A majority of fatal fires happen when families are asleep and unaware of the fire until there is not adequate time to escape. A smoke alarm stands guard around the clock and sounds when it senses smoke. This often allows a family the time they need to escape.
Spring cleaning routines are good for your home and your health. In the next few weeks, clear out any clutter from your home, especially in hallways and stairways. Clutter provides fuel for a fire to spread, so make sure that all of your exits are clear and you have a clear path to them. If you have any items blocking an exit, move them immediately. This ensures your family will have good escape routes should you need to evacuate due to fire.
Take advantage of the Spring weather to review and practice your fire safety plan so that everyone can react accordingly in the event of a fire in your home. Research suggests that you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds in your home. Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out.
In a fire, mere seconds can mean the difference between a safe escape and a tragedy. The NFPA reports that 2,840 civilians died in fires in 2021. Of these deaths, 75% of them occurred in the home. Your local firefighters encourage you to recognize that fire safety education is not just for school children. Teenagers, adults, and the elderly are also at risk in fires, making it important for every member of your family to follow two simple steps to prepare for an emergency. These steps include making a plan to escape and practicing the plan.
As the weather warms up in our area, so do our grills and fire pits. As expected, there is an inherent risk associated with open fires and outdoor cooking. A clean grill is one of the best ways to prevent dangerous fires. Statistics show that grilling causes nearly 10,600 home fires each year, and a dirty grill is to blame for 29% of them. Keeping your grill at least 10 feet from anything flammable, including your home, is a great way to prevent a grill fire from becoming a home structure fire.
The necessary safety guidelines for an outdoor fire pit are much the same as for a grill, but there are a few other safety tips to consider when preparing to toast marshmallows this Spring. Before you build your fire, fill a bucket with water and set it next to the pit in case there is an emergency, as well as to extinguish the fire when you are finished with it. Keep in mind that children are drawn to the magic of an outdoor fire, especially with the promise of toasted marshmallows. Keep a close eye on kids when they are near the fire and never leave young children unattended near a fire in the pit.
Seasonal chores should also include trimming any trees or bushes that are close to your home. Dead vegetation is highly flammable and can easily catch fire, so if you have dead or dying trees near your home, now is an excellent time to remove them.
While you are working on your yard, make sure that your house number is visible and easy to read from the street. If your home’s address is not visible from the street, it will be difficult for emergency responders to find your home in the event of a fire or other emergencies.
When you are in the midst of spring cleaning, take a moment and remember to add these fire prevention tips into your ritual. Emergencies happen fast. These tips can save you and your family from tragedy. For more information on springtime fire safety, visit www.nfpa.org or contact your local fire department.
This column was written by Jane Perkins, Fire Safety Specialist for the Rhode Island Southern Firefighters League and Captain of the Watch Hill Fire Department. If you would like to see a question answered in this column, please e-mail her at askafirefighter@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.