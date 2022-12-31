The Year 2022 is coming to a dramatic end for the first responders in your area. It has been a busy couple weeks for your local fire and EMS agencies as they have braved seasonal challenges and access issues to help the members of your community this holiday season. Freezing temperatures, high winds, coastal storm surges, and icy roads created access issues for several departments as they responded to many high priority calls.
In just the past 2 weeks there have been more than a dozen structure fires within Washington County in Rhode Island and New London County in Connecticut. Sadly, the lives of 2 individuals were lost in 2 of those fires. In addition to the fatalities, many individuals were injured in several significant motor vehicle accidents, and an individual was dramatically rescued from a sinking car in the Pawcatuck River.
Local first responders have also responded to numerous chimney fires this season. Chimney fires are dangerous but they are preventable. They can rapidly spread to other areas of the home, putting those within the home at risk of injury or death, and they can cause a lot of damage to the home and the chimney.
While some chimney fires sound like a low-flying jet and include flames shooting out the top of the chimney, others are slow-burning and go undetected until a chimney inspection uncovers damage. Creosote buildup in the flue causes chimney fires. Creosote is a highly flammable black or dark brown residue that is a by-product of combustion. If there is enough of this crusty or tar-like substance, and the internal flue temperature is high enough or sparks or flames to reach it, a chimney fire can start.
If you are like the majority of Americans, you are starting off the new year with a resolution to improve your fitness and health. As you eat better and exercise more often this year, your local firefighters encourage you to consider one additional step to maintain your good health: Resolve to be fire safe.
As you finalize your New Year’s resolutions for 2023, consider the following suggestions to make this year healthy and safe.
Resolve to install smoke alarms on each floor of your home, including the basement. Once installed, test the alarms and clean them once a month to ensure they work properly all year long.
Resolve to place a fire extinguisher in the kitchen, the garage, and the top of the basement stairs.
Resolve to keep flammable materials away from heating equipment. Combustible materials like paper, textiles, and debris should be stored at least three feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, wood stove, oil burner, water heater.
Resolve to keep large appliances, such as space heaters, washing machines, and clothes dryers, plugged directly into wall sockets, rather than into extension cords or power strips. An overloaded extension cord or power strip overheats easily and can start a fire.
Resolve to clean the lint filter on your clothes dryer before or after every load of laundry in order to prevent dryer fires. Also, remove any accumulated lint and clean the vent ductwork every year.
Resolve to keep your basement stairs clear and clutter-free. This will help ensure a quick exit in the event of an emergency. Also, be sure to create a secondary escape plan if the stairway gets blocked during a house fire.
Resolve to know two ways out of your home. Make a fire escape plan and practice it at least twice a year. Make sure everyone in the home knows what to do in case of a fire.
Resolve to have your chimney cleaned and inspected at least once a year.
Resolve to burn only seasoned wood and keep the damper fully open on your stove to avoid additional creosote buildup.
Resolve to never put paper on top of a fire so the fragments do not rise up the flue and cause a chimney fire.
If you are so inclined, a final resolution for the New Year is to thank your first responders. They are true heroes who work hard and train often to make life safer for everyone. They leave their families and friends, and brave undesirable weather conditions, and extreme events without a second thought, and they show kindness and professionalism when you need it most.
For the members of the community who are social media savvy and want to learn more about emergency incidents in our area, you may consider following Washington County Fire Wire (WCFW) on Facebook and Instagram. WCFW considers themselves a community resource by providing information related to active emergency fire incidents in Washington County, RI along with New London County, CT.
Please note that while the goal of WCFW is to update the public on emergencies within the area, they also want to respect the privacy of those involved. For this reason, they (and their followers) do not post personal information such as house numbers and owner’s names.
On behalf of the members of the Rhode Island Southern Firefighter’s League, we wish you a happy and safe 2023.
This column was written by Jane Perkins, Fire Safety Specialist for the Rhode Island Southern Firefighters League and Captain of the Watch Hill Fire Department. If you would like to see a question answered in this column, please e-mail her at askafirefighter@yahoo.com.
