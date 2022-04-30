As temperatures rise, New Englanders are gearing up for another season near the water. Rhode Island and Connecticut offer so many fun water activities, from boating and sailing to splashing around in the ocean, lake, pond, river or pool. Whether you are enjoying a day out on the water or prefer to stay on shore, it is important to know and understand the dangers. Local lifeguards want you to know that there are several different steps families can take to stay safe near the water.
The American Red Cross, National Recreation and Park Association, World Waterpark Association and dozens of other water safety groups collaborate to promote May as National Water Safety Month. This coalition works with the public to raise awareness and highlight the importance of public education regarding safe practices for kids and adults when they are in and around water.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of death for children 1 to 4 years old. For children ages 1 to 14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death. While children are at the highest risk, the CDC reminds us that anyone can drown. In fact, every year in the United States there are nearly 4,000 fatal unintentional drownings, including boating-related drownings. That is an average of 11 drowning deaths per day. The CDC also reports an average of 22 near drownings per day during summer months.
The following safety tips from the National Water Safety Month website are intended to help you have a safe and enjoyable experience while in or around the water. National Water Safety Month kicks off our water season with some powerful messages. Experts suggest that water safety has many layers but the first one starts with being prepared. It is never too late to be prepared and protect yourself by learning how to swim. You can also learn CPR so you are prepared to help save a life.
Swim with a partner when possible. Even experienced swimmers can become tired or get muscle cramps, which can make it a challenge to get out of the water. When people swim together, they can help each other, or go for help in an emergency. If you are not a good swimmer or just learning to swim, stay in calm, shallow water. If you are a good swimmer, keep an eye on friends who are not as comfortable or as skilled as you are. If it seems like they are getting tired or a little uneasy, suggest taking a break.
Swim where a lifeguard is on duty and heed all warning signs. Most drownings in open water, such as a lake, a river, or an ocean, occur in areas that do not have lifeguards. You need more energy to handle the currents and other changing conditions in the open water, so even strong swimmers can get tired in open waters. Some areas with extremely strong currents are off limits when it comes to swimming, so it is always best to swim in places that are supervised by a lifeguard. Although lifeguards cannot always anticipate changing ocean currents, rip currents, sudden storms, or other hidden dangers, they are trained in rescue techniques and know what to do when something does go wrong.
Protect yourself by only swimming or diving in areas known to be safe. Diving injuries can cause head injury, permanent spinal cord damage, paralysis, and even death. If an area has “No Diving” or “No Swimming” signs, pay attention to them. A “No Diving” sign means the water is not safe for a head-first entry. Even if you plan to jump in feet first, check the water’s depth before you leap to make sure there are no hidden rocks or other hazards. A “No Swimming” sign may mean unexpected hazards like sudden currents, or rapid waters. Similarly, lakes or rivers can be cloudy and hazards may be hard to see.
Avoid alcohol while swimming because alcohol and water should never mix. Alcohol is involved in many water-related injuries and up to half of all water-related deaths. The statistics for teen males are particularly scary. One half of all teen male drownings are tied to alcohol use.
Many of our local beaches are not supervised by lifeguards until Memorial Day weekend, so you have lots of time to get prepared for a busy water season. For more information about swim classes and water safety contact your local YMCA. You can also speak to your local fire department or EMS agency for information about CPR and first aid classes.
On an important related safety note, remember that waves are not the only danger at the beach. Since 1985, at least 20 children and young adults in the United States have died in beach or backyard sand submersions. Among those deaths was a local incident where a young man died in May 2001 from a collapse at a beach in Westerly. After falling into an approximate 8 foot hole that someone dug earlier in the day, the 17 year old became trapped when the sand collapsed on him.
Just as a person can drown in a small amount of water, it does not take a very deep hole to trap someone. Once trapped, due to the nature and instability of sand holes, a person could die before being freed. Local lifeguards have one simple rule about digging holes on the beach. You can dig holes on the beach as long as they only take up a small area and are no deeper than the knees of the smallest person in the group. If you see someone trapped in a hole, call 911 immediately, so first responders with trench rescue and life-saving training can help.
This column was written by Jane C. Perkins, fire safety specialist for the Rhode Island Southern Firefighters League and Captain of the Watch Hill Fire Department. If you would like to see a question answered in this column, please e-mail her at askafirefighter@yahoo.com.
