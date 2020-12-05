Winter holidays are a time for celebrations, decorations, sparkling trees and delicious feasts. Unfortunately, many of these jolly traditions also present fire hazards that can quickly turn a cheerful time of year into a tragic one. Your local firefighters want you to know how to safely celebrate this holiday season.
Holiday decorations, Christmas trees, candles and cooking all contribute to an increased number of home fires during December, making it one of the leading months for home fires. The United States Fire Administration and the National Fire Protection Association join forces each year to make sure communities know about the increased fire risk around the holidays. USFA and NFPA have several recommendations for how you can “Put a Freeze on Winter Fires.”
With imposed restrictions on travel and social gatherings due to the COVID pandemic, the 2020 holiday season will look different this year. Even though holiday get-togethers may not be as large, residents are finding ways to celebrate in big ways in their own homes. Some families are decorating sooner and using more holiday decorations to lift their spirits. Small social gatherings will likely have more families cooking in their own homes, rather than being guests in other homes. No matter how you deck the halls this season, be fire-smart and protect your family and your home from the devastating effects of a fire.
According to NFPA, there were an average of 160 home fires started by Christmas trees each year. While faulty electrical or lighting equipment are to blame for 45% of these fires, 15% percent of them were considered intentional because they were caused by children playing with matches or candles. Teach children that matches and lighters are not toys, and that they should only be used or handled by adults.
Christmas tree fires are also responsible for an average of two deaths, 14 injuries and $10 million in direct property damage annually. If your family uses a real Christmas tree, remember to keep it watered and away from any heat sources like a fireplace or heat vent so it doesn’t dry out and accidentally catch on fire.
NFPA also reports holiday decor, not including Christmas trees, accounted for an average of 770 home structure fires each year. Nearly half of these home fires were the result of decorations being too close to a heat source, such as a candle or heating equipment. Remember, the more lights you use, the more you will need places to plug them. Surge protectors are the safest way to brighten your holidays because they don’t overload your electrical outlets. Decorating with materials that are clearly marked “nonflammable” or “flame-retardant” so they don’t ignite easily is another way to be cautious during holidays. Decorations in the kitchen were the cause of 14% of those fires, so keep anything flammable at least three feet from any cooking surfaces. Firefighters also urge families to keep decorations away from exits so everyone can easily leave the room and get outside to safety.
Christmas is the peak day for candle fires, with almost three times the daily average. According to the NFPA, an average of 21 home candle fires are reported each day. New Year’s Day and Christmas Eve round off the top 3 days for candle fires. Candles cause 38% of house fires and 51% of the December home decoration fires. Lit candles are extremely dangerous and should never be left unattended. More than half of home structure fires caused by candles started when something that could burn, such as furniture, mattresses or bedding, curtains, or decorations, was too close to the candle. If you aren’t able to constantly watch candles, you should use lights instead. Making your home look cheery using electric holiday light sets is simple and safe. You can also use battery-operated candles that look real and give off traditional holiday scents without the open flame.
In 2018, Christmas day was one of the top three dates for home structure fires caused by cooking. Firefighters suggest that you keep an eye on what you fry by staying in the kitchen while you cook. Setting a timer is a great way to remind you your food is almost ready, but it is also a good idea to check your food regularly to prevent burning it. Remember to keep anything that can catch fire away from the hot cook surfaces. Potholders, dishtowels, wooden utensils, food wrappers, and curtains can easily ignite and spread fire quickly. Be sure to keep long sleeves away from the hot stove, too. Maintain a kid safe zone in the kitchen that is at least three feet away from the stove or any cooking appliances.
Your local firefighters want to remind you that smoke alarms play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries. This holiday season be sure that your smoke alarms are installed and working properly. If there is a fire in your home, you need smoke alarms to alert you and give you time to get out safely. Having an extinguisher at hand and the skills to use it will also be helpful in the event of a small fire this holiday season.
If you’re looking for more fire safety tips, please visit NFPA at www.nfpa.org, The American Red Cross at www.redcross.org, and the USFA at www.usfa.fema.gov. Your local firefighters wish you and your family a very happy and safe holiday season!
This column was written by Jane Perkins, Fire Safety Specialist for the Rhode Island Southern Firefighters League and Captain of the Watch Hill Fire Department. If you would like to see a question answered in this column, please e-mail her at askafirefighter@yahoo.com.
