Summer is the time to relax and to unwind. It is also the time many families take vacations and kids have, what seems like, endless sleepovers. Whether your warm weather plans include hotel stays, vacation rentals, or sleepovers, make sure to take along some fire safety tips.
Working smoke alarms play an essential role in protecting your family at night. They provide early warning of fire and allow for additional time to escape before smoke and flames obstruct and hinder your exit. Your local firefighters have a few recommendations that will keep your family safe anywhere and everywhere they stay.
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports that each year, there are nearly 4,000 hotel and motel fires that cause 15 deaths, 100 injuries, and $100 million in property losses. Cooking is the leading cause of hotel and motel fires. When you travel, keep your family safe by choosing a hotel that is protected by both smoke alarms and a fire sprinkler system.
Your hotel room should also have a map, usually on the back of the door, with an escape plan for evacuation. Review the escape plan posted in your room, locate the exits on your floor, and count the number of doors between your room and the exit. If you find locked exits, report it to hotel management right away. If the fire alarm sounds, grab your room key, and leave your room right away. Close all doors behind you and make your way to the nearest stairwell exit. Never use the elevator when exiting for a fire alarm.
Many people enjoy renting homes or apartments for vacation. Unfortunately, these rentals are not regulated like hotels and motels. Firefighters suggest that you practice home safety in rentals just like you do at home.
When you stay in a vacation home, verify that working smoke alarms are in every sleeping area. They should also be outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of the home. You should also locate any portable fire extinguishers and make sure they are easy to reach. Everyone staying in the home should know two ways out of every room and how to escape in an emergency. Make sure all your luggage and travel necessities are clear of the pathways to the exits so there are no tripping hazards in an emergency. Once your family exits the home and gathers at your predetermined meeting place, call 911.
xA recent tragedy in New York has illuminated the need for fire safety inspections in vacation rentals. The sound of breaking glass in their rental home woke Lewis and Alisa Wiener and their son, Zachary. They escaped the fire and smoke, but the two youngest members of the family did not survive. In this sad story, there was no valid rental permit on file for the property, meaning there was no safety inspection and there was no rental inspection. Investigations concluded that Jillian and Lindsay Weiner may be alive today if there were working smoke alarms in the home.
Is there anything better than summer sleepovers? Your kids are envisioning days upon days of staying up late and having fun with their friends. You are likely thinking about upset stomach and lack of sleep, but you should also be thinking about fire safety. NFPA reports that 80% fire deaths take place in the home, with the majority of home fire deaths occurring late at night. If you do not know for certain that the friend’s home is equipped with working smoke alarms, do not take the risk. You can always reverse the invitation and have the sleepover at your own home.
xBefore you permit a sleepover at a friend’s house, discuss with your children the importance of knowing how to escape from a fire wherever they are, including their friends’ homes. Parents need to empower children to ask friends and their friends’ parents about fire safety in their home. When it is your turn to have other children stay overnight in your home, make sure they know what your home’s fire escape plan is. Consider practicing an escape plan as part of the sleepover activities. Guests may need to have alternative exits pointed out to them, as well as the safe meeting place your family uses. What better show of hospitality is there than concern for your guests safety?
No matter where your travels take you, ensure that there are working smoke alarms. Check them. Test them. Bring your own. Smoke alarms save lives. When properly installed and maintained they play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries.
This column was written by Jane Perkins, Fire Safety Specialist for the Rhode Island Southern Firefighters League and Captain of the Watch Hill Fire Department. If you would like to see a question answered in this column, please e-mail her at askafirefighter@yahoo.com.
