During the Holidays, residents often ask their local police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians how they can appropriately express their thanks and appreciation for everything first responders do throughout the year.
It is important to remind you that first responders sincerely appreciate your thanks and your encouragement throughout the year. Your efforts to support your local first responders, financially, socially, and emotionally, allows us all to do our jobs.
On behalf of the first responders throughout Washington County in Rhode Island and New London County in Connecticut, I first want to thank all of the residents, business owners, and visitors for all that you have done to support us during the past year. The amount of thank you cards, appreciation notes, gift baskets, gift cards, and cookie trays has been incredible this year. In addition, with COVID and the resulting supply shortages, the numerous donations to first responders of personal protective equipment along with cleaning and disinfecting supplies has been truly surprising and incredibly thoughtful.
There are many examples of the extraordinary generosity of our communities this year. Hope Valley Fire received many gift baskets and numerous appreciation notes, and their Santa Parade resulted in even more thank you messages. Dunn’s Corners Fire received a cash donation recognizing the efforts of the volunteer firefighters at a local fire, and their firefighters continue to enjoy an outpouring of gratitude from a local resident who drops off snacks on a regular basis. Carolina Fire received several fruit baskets and cookie trays, too. In Westerly, the fire department received a large donation that was used to provide a socially distanced picnic for the firefighters, and the police department and Ambulance Corps received several donations of pizza, sandwiches, and other snacks.
In Watch Hill, like many fire departments, thank you notes and letters of gratitude are shared widely. They are included in the weekly e-mail from the chief to all members, they are read at the monthly department meeting, and they are posted on the bulletin board until they are faded.
Several years ago, Watch Hill Fire responded to a carbon monoxide call in the middle of a cold winter night. Firefighters arrived to find a husband, wife, two children, and two cats very alarmed by the sound of a carbon monoxide detector. After confirming the problem was a faulty detector, the firefighters spent a few minutes describing the dangers of carbon monoxide to the parents while other firefighters gave the children a tour of the fire trucks.
A week later, the entire family visited the fire station and presented the firefighters with a beautifully illustrated cartoon-style story board describing their positive experience with the fire department. The firefighters absolutely loved it! They framed the cartoon and displayed it in the station.
First responders also embrace social media. Almost every police, fire and EMS department in the area have websites, Facebook pages, Twitter accounts, and Instagram pages. If a first responder has impacted your life, please post and tag them on social media. First responders love to know that they have made a difference and that their efforts are appreciated. With so much adversity in the news these days, a positive post in what often seems to be a sea of negativity will brighten their day and will let them know that you recognize their efforts.
In addition, if you happen to see first responders in your community, please know that simply taking a moment to wave, to smile, or to say “Hello” and “Thank You” will certainly improve their day. Your simple act of thankfulness will be respected more than you can imagine.
There are many ways to show your support and your appreciation for the first responders in your community. Honestly, the most impressive way to show your support to police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians is by putting pen to paper and writing some kind words in a letter. I can assure you that this simple act is treasured more than any other gift. You would be surprised at the immense power and impact of a personal note.
If you have a good experience with your local first responders, please know that they would love to hear from you. Please feel free to type, print, or use cursive. Please feel free to use pencil, pen, or crayon. Please feel free to include drawings or family photos. Please feel free to describe your experience and interactions with your first responders. They would love to hear from you!
From all of us to all of you, thank you and Happy New Year!
This column was written by Jane Perkins, Fire Safety Specialist for the Rhode Island Southern Firefighters League and Captain of the Watch Hill Fire Department. If you would like to see a question answered in this column, please e-mail her at askafirefighter@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.