Many local residents are asking firefighters what specific fire prevention and fire safety tips should be considered when preparing to celebrate with fireworks this Fourth of July? While fireworks are the most iconic and festive way to celebrate our country’s independence, there can be dangers if fireworks are used improperly.
To many, a Fourth of July celebration might not seem complete if it didn’t go out with a bang. This holiday not only marks the anniversary of our independence, but it also is the first of many summer gatherings with family and friends. Despite warnings about fireworks, few people understand the associated risks, including devastating burns, injuries to the head and extremities, fires, and even death. Each July 4th thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using consumer fireworks.
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the risk of fireworks injury is highest for children ages 5-9, followed by children ages 10-19. In 2018, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that hospital emergency rooms treated 9,100 people for fireworks related injuries.
NPFA also reports that fireworks were to blame for 19,500 fires in 2018, including 1,900 structure fires, 500 vehicle fires, and 17,100 outside and other fires. These fires caused five deaths, 46 civilian injuries, and $105 million in direct property damage.
Social media posts document injuries to youth that have used fireworks in videos unsafely to impress their friends. Responsible adults should help put a stop to using fireworks in viral videos by encouraging safety and by explaining that the improper use of fireworks can produce serious injuries or even death.
The National Council of Fireworks Safety’s mission is to educate the public on the safe use of fireworks and encourages consumers to follow the following safety tips before engaging in fireworks celebrations this Fourth of July.
Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks. It is important to be knowledgeable of the fireworks you purchase. Read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting. Prepare the outdoor area where you will ignite them, ensuring that the display is away from buildings and vehicles. Always have a connected hose, bucket of water, or other water source nearby.
A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities. Remember that alcohol impairs judgment and reaction time, so save your alcohol consumption for after the show. Never give fireworks to children and ensure all pets and animals are away from fireworks noise. You should not carry them in your pocket, nor should you hold them in your hand when lighting them. Metal or glass containers should never be used, as they can cause additional injury if they rupture. Never experiment with homemade fireworks.
Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away. Never relight a firework that fails to explode. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water before you discard it. Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and placing them in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.
Be mindful of the effects of fireworks on animals. Many dogs and cats flee in fear from their deafening blasts. Animals become confused and panicked, and shelters see a spike in the number of admissions after fireworks displays.
With the rise in stress-related disorders affecting American service men and women, pay special consideration to individuals who may be sensitive to loud noises in proximity to your fireworks show.
Remember, if you see something that is unsafe, say something or report it to your local fire or police department. If someone is injured by fireworks or if a fire starts as a result of them, call 911 immediately. For more information, visit http://www.fireworkssafety.org.
This column was written by Jane Perkins, fire safety specialist for the Rhode Island Southern Firefighters League and captain of the Watch Hill Fire Department. If you would like to see a question answered in this column, please e-mail her at askafirefighter@yahoo.com.
