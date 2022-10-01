This year marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week in the United States. Fire Prevention Week was established to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. The tragic fire killed more than 250 people, left more than 100,000 people homeless, and destroyed more than 17,400 structures spread over more than 2,000 acres. The fire began on Oct. 8, but burned overnight and did most of its damage on Oct. 9.
In 1922, the National Fire Protection Association named the second week of October Fire Prevention Week, and in 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed the first National Fire Prevention Week. Fire Prevention Week is always the Sunday to Saturday period containing the Oct. 9 anniversary of the Chicago Fire. This year Fire Prevention Week is October 9-15.
“Fire won’t wait, plan your escape” is this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme because today’s home fires burn faster than ever, and families should be prepared to escape. In a typical home fire, from the time the smoke alarm sounds, you may have as little as 1 to 2 minutes to escape safely. That reality is at the heart of this year’s Fire Prevention Week efforts.
According to NFPA, a person has a higher risk of dying today in a reported home fire than they did in decades past. A recent NFPA survey reported that only one-third of Americans have both created and practiced a home fire escape plan. Unfortunately, nearly three-quarters of all Americans do not even have an escape plan, and half of the homes that have a plan have never practiced it. One third of survey respondents also believed it would take about 6 minutes before a fire in their home would become life-threatening. In reality, the time available to escape is often much, much less.
When there is a fire in your home, there is no time for planning. It is important to sit down with your family in advance, while there is no emergency, and make a step-by-step plan for escaping quickly and safely. Homeowners often think that they know their way around their own home, and they do not understand the need to practice. However, if your smoke alarm wakes you up in the middle of the night, your senses will likely be diminished. You may be groggy, afraid, and confused. Even though you are in your own home, you might not find your way outside to safety. Lives can be saved if you have a plan.
Since fire spreads quickly and will not wait for you to get to safety, NFPA offers several suggestions for planning your home fire drill. Be sure to include all household members in escape planning. It is important to practice fire drills at home twice a year so you know what to do when there is a fire in your home. Half of all home-fire deaths result from fires reported between the overnight hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., when people are normally sleeping. This is why practicing how to escape from your house at night is important, too. No matter when you practice, on your way out of your home, remember to close the doors behind you as you leave. This will slow the spread of smoke, heat, and fire, making your evacuation easier and minimizing damage to your home. Decide on a safe place to meet away from your home and teach children how to escape on their own in case you can not help them. Remember, get out and stay out. Never go back inside a burning building.
Your local firefighters strongly urge you to create an escape plan for your home and practice it with your family twice a year. Remember to call 911 once you are at your meeting place so you can tell firefighters if everyone escaped safely.
Our job is to put the fire out! Your job is to escape! For more information about NFPA’s “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape!” campaign, visit www.nfpa.org.
In addition to presenting their annual fire prevention and safety programs in the schools, several fire departments are hosting community events this month.
The Hope Valley Fire Department Open House is Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Cross Mills Fire Department in Charlestown is opening its doors on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Dunn’s Corners Fire District is hosting a public fire prevention event at the Bradford Elementary School parking lot on Oct. 10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
This column was written by Jane Perkins, Fire Safety Specialist for the Rhode Island Southern Firefighters League and Captain of the Watch Hill Fire Department. If you would like to see a question answered in this column, please e-mail her at askafirefighter@yahoo.com.
