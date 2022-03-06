Calling 911 during an emergency can be scary. Westerly Emergency Dispatcher Doran Bercovici has been on both sides of those emergency calls. As a child, Bercovici remembers how frightened he was when he had to call 911 for a close family member who had asthma. In addition to worrying about his loved one’s safety, he was concerned about whether or not he was giving the dispatcher the right information to get help fast. Now as an adult, Bercovici is on the other end of the phone and has learned that many young children do not know what to say when calling for help. Using his background knowledge as a first responder, Bercovici has made it a personal goal to create a way to help children confidently call for help.
According to The National Emergency Number Association, 240 million 911 calls are placed each year in the United States. As the voice of 911, the association focuses on a safer reporting system for emergencies. In Rhode Island, 911 dispatchers answer an average of 460,000 of those emergency calls. Locally, Westerly Dispatch, the largest regional dispatch center in Rhode Island, provides EMS and fire dispatch and communications for five towns in southern Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut. These towns have 10 fire departments and four ambulance services. Westerly Dispatch is responsible for about 142 square miles of land and 62 square miles of water.
Bercovici knows the importance of delivering a clear message to the dispatcher and he wants to make sure that first responders have all the information about an emergency that they need so they can respond as quickly as possible. Bercovici shared that at an early age, children are engaged in conversation about what to do if there is a fire and the importance of calling 911, but there is not much information about how to actually make that very important call.
Bercovici wants children to feel more confident about calling 911. If the caller provides dispatchers with clear and accurate information about the emergency situation, there will be no delay in the dispatch of the correct apparatus and responders to the scene. Bercovici offers several tips to prepare your child to call 911 should an emergency arise.
For younger children, it might help to talk about who the first responders are in your community. Young children learn in school that police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and paramedics are community helpers who will always help them in an emergency. Remember, children may be afraid to call 911. Reassure them that the dispatchers who answer the phone talk to a lot of kids who are nervous or worried when they call.
Children should know that an emergency is when someone needs help right away because of an injury or because they are in immediate danger. The 911 dispatcher will send firefighters, police officers, or emergency medical technicians to help with the emergency.
In addition to teaching children when to call, it is equally important to remind them that it is never OK to call 911 as a joke. Every unnecessary call to 911 can delay a response to someone who really needs help.
Bercovici suggests that children know several things before they call 911. The dispatcher will ask them who, what and where questions to learn more about the situation.
When calling for help, children should first make sure they are in a safe place. So if a fire alarm is sounding or if they see fire or smoke, they should get out and stay out before calling 911. There are many other reasons to call 911 besides fire, though.
Children should call 911 for immediate help if someone is unresponsive, or cannot be woken. If someone cannot respond, this is an emergency. If someone is choking or unable to breathe, this is also an emergency that requires help right away. Children who do not feel safe, or believe they may get hurt, should call 911 without hesitation because this is an emergency. For example, if someone tries to take a child, tries to break into their home, or is hurting someone else, these are all emergencies so 911 should be called.
It is extremely important for the child caller to stay on the phone with the dispatcher until help arrives. The dispatcher will continue to talk to the child and may give directions, like unlock the front door or to turn on the front lights, so that first responders can find the caller.
Children need to know where they are when they call for help. If they are home, they will need to tell the dispatcher their full address, including apartment and floor number. This is important because 911 calls from a cell phone may not generate the exact location of the caller. Children should also know their phone number or the phone number of an adult who is close to the family.
Bercovici also suggests that families take the time to familiarize their children with the “Emergency Call” feature on cell phones. This function allows 911 to be called even when a cell phone is locked. When talking with children about calling for help, always refer to the emergency number as “nine-one-one”, rather than “nine-eleven.” In an emergency, a child may not be able to call the number correctly if trying to find the eleven button on the phone.
While calling for help during an emergency can be scary, remind your children to stay calm so the emergency dispatcher can obtain all the important information needed to send help. Like any emergency plan, review this information frequently so you and your children are prepared to call for help when you need it most. For more tips on how to prepare for an Emergency, you can contact your local Fire, Police, or EMS Agency, or email Doran Bercovici at doran.bercovici@gmail.com. He will share his 911: Kid Caller planning worksheets which he designed to help families build confident kids!
This column was written by Jane Perkins, Fire Safety Specialist for the Rhode Island Southern Firefighters League and Captain of the Watch Hill Fire Department. If you would like to see a question answered in this column, please e-mail her at askafirefighter@yahoo.com.
